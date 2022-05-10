The 2022 Pop Eye Awards announce dates, poster and first winners

The National Music and Arts Awards Pop Eye Awards (remember how it happened its last edition) return to Plasencia next autumn. The sixteenth edition of the awards advances its celebration a month and will take place on October 15 at the Alkázar Theater in Plasencia.

The Pop Eye Awards brand new image, with two alternating posters with a photo of Elizabeth Munoz: Medal of Merit in Fine Arts, National Photography Award, World Press Photo (1999 and 2004) and Pop Eye Photography (2019). The posters also include ttypography of Oscar Marine: National Design Award (2010) and Pop Eye of Plastic Arts (2016) and artbook of Tete Alejandre: Artistic Photography Award from the Ministry of Agriculture (2017) and Pop Eye Revelation Photographer (2011). You can see them heading this news.

In turn, the jury has confirmed the name of its first two winners, starting with the Pop Eye ‘Living in the Pop Era’, that has fallen on The Negativeswhich was the most representative band of the thriving Barcelona sixties mod scene of the 80’s.

in the mid eighties The Negatives they uncovered themselves like a rare bird, a strange island in the middle of a sea of ​​trends dominated by modernity and pose. The fashions of the time dictated that the proper thing was to embrace punk, new wave or whatever the latest occurrence appeared beyond the seas.

However, the combo formed by Alfredo Calonge, Carles Estrada, Roberto Grima Y Valentin Morato he preferred to look towards the sixties pop of The Jumps, The Savages either The Kinks and to the Californian psychedelia of the seventies, billing some of the most exciting songs on the national scene and receiving in return a more than lukewarm reception from the public and critics. They had committed the mortal sin of being ahead of their time, which led them to a somewhat erratic trajectory; but it elevated them to the category of a cult group, only suitable for the most exquisite palates.

Together with them, the award for best designer is unveiled, which has ended up in the Catalan Theresa Helbig, which last year celebrated its 25th anniversary on the catwalks. A benchmark in women’s fashion in this country that conquers more women every day both inside and outside our borders. In fact, the Catalan’s creations are some of the most anticipated at Madrid Fashion Week, but beyond the catwalks, her proposals have reached the queen’s wardrobe Letizia and even of Zendaya, Halle Berry, Emma Roberts, Eva Longoria, Olivia Wilde, Inma Cuesta, Macarena Gómez, Leticia Dolera, Úrsula Corberó, Emily Blunt, Amanda Kerr…

