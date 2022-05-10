Taika Waititi talks about the romances that will be in Thor: Love and Thunder

Screenshot : Marvel Entertainment

The next Marvel movie is set to hit theaters this summer and its director, Taika Waititi, recently chatted about it on Empire. Waititi has assured that we will have superheroes, outer space, but also more love than we probably expected.

What Waititi is a box of surprises and he likes to appear in his own movies it is nothing new. just have to look his last production: Our Flag Means Death, in which he also produces and plays one of the characters. As to Thor: Love and Thunderhis statements to Empire promise more It’s surprises. “I think most people assume that the love story will be between Chris He msworth and Natalie Portman, but I can’t promise the public that what they think is going to happen is going to happen.”

Waititi explains how this was to incorporate romance to film: “I wanted to embrace this part that has always been a bit elusive and explore that idea of ​​love and showing characters that really believe in love. It sounds a bit unsettling on paper, but I think it’s possible to make a superhero movie by adding an ingredient that no fan expects in a superhero movie, and that is the leads talking about love or kissing.”

At the moment all we have on Thor: Love and Thunder is a discreet advance in which we saw Thor searching for his identity in new places and embarking on a journey of personal discovery in the very unconventional style that Waititi brings to his films. “It’s a fantastic movie,” explained the director. “I don’t usually try to control my movies or what they end up being. In a way, I let them take shape. In this in particular I think the end result is much cooler than I expected I wish I was going out. Tonally, it’s everything she wanted it to be.”

Thor: Love and Thunder opens on July 8.