Taika Waititi says Christian Bale’s Gorr is the best villain in the Marvel Universe

The success of ‘Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness’ (Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness, 2022) has just begun and we are already in full preparation for ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ which opens in July. Taika Waititi has already started to heat up the atmosphere by ensuring that Gorr, the villain played by Christian Bale, is the best of the entire MCU.

A film about midlife crisis

The recent CinemaCon event in Las Vegas Waititi assured that in ‘Love and Thunder’:

“Thor is just trying to figure out his purpose, trying to figure out exactly who he is and why he’s a hero or if he should be a hero. I guess you could call it a mid-life crisis.”

The film brings back Portman’s Jane Foster, who becomes the new Thor, Waititi’s Korg and Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie Queen, adding Russell Crowe as Zeus and Christian Bale as “Gorr the God Butcher.” Waititi assured that:

“It’s the craziest movie I’ve ever done. It’s got a great, really funny, weird little group of heroes, a new team for Thor with Korg, Valkyrie, and The Mighty Thor. And, IMHO, we’ve got probably the best villain ever.” that Marvel has had thanks to Christian Bale.”





The difference with the previous installment, however, is how the characters will face love and how he addresses the subject of Jane Foster and Thor: