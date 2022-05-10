Sylvester Stallone Reveals The Expendables 4’s First Scene And Yes, There’s A Lot Of Shots

Since Sylvester Stallone announced that The Expendables would have a fourth part, the hype to see shots, explosions and mainly the stars of the golden age of action movies, overflowed.

Adding to the excitement even more, Stallone confirmed that the film would not only have him back, but also more members of the mercenary group, such as Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture and of course Jason Statham. As the icing on the cake, the Rocky actor revealed that the story would introduce new faces, such as the star of transformers Y Jennifer’s Bodymegan fox, rapper curtis jacksonalso know as 50centthe star Ong Bakthe martial artist Tony Jay and the famous actor The Godfather III Y The UntouchablesAndy Garcia.

Expendables 4 has the script Max D Adams, John Joseph Connolly and Spenser Cohenand although the plot remains secret, it is known that this will be Stallone’s last film playing the leader of the group, barney ross. In addition, the story is expected to deal with the past of Lee ChristmasStatham’s character.

Barney and Lee from the set of TEXP4

Now, so that the hype continues high, Sly used his social networks to share a small part of the footage, where you can see Barney in a bar having an argument. Apparently someone dares to throw something at him, so the mercenary quickly draws his gun and fires into the air to shoot what was thrown at him. Best of all is the closing, since the character wields a phrase worthy of eighties action cinema, “C’mon cowboy, bring it”.

Considering that the filming of Expendables 4 running smoothly, the film can be expected to hit theaters in sometime in 2022.