Show. Camila Cabello will perform at the Champions League final.

Camila Cabello

The pop star will sing at the opening ceremony of the match between Liverpool and Real Madrid, scheduled for May 28 in Paris.

Camila Cabello will perform at the opening ceremony of the Champions League final.

The singer will offer a five-minute performance with a medley of her greatest hits at the Stade de France in Paris, where one of the most popular sporting events in the world will take place on May 28.

“I am super excited to be able to take the stage at the UEFA Champions League final in Paris,” the pop star said in a statement. «I want to put on a very special show, which will unite my Latin soul and a spirit of brotherhood for sports and music fans from all over the world. I can not wait!”.

Camila will be accompanied by dancers and musicians during her performance.

“Pepsi has been partnering with UEFA for the opening ceremony since 2016. We are thrilled to be returning to live entertainment in stadiums and bringing Camila Cabello to the stage,” said Eric Melis, vice president of global marketing at Pepsi.

Camila is a supporter of the # Football4Refugees campaign, launched by UNHCR to urge the global football community to raise money for refugees from around the world. The pop star will carry the message through the Pass It On social campaign.

To contend for the Champions League final will be Liverpool and Real Madrid.

Covermedia