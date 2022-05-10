Short Night returns to Fortnite with a dozen footage to enjoy

A very cinephile May that we will have to live in Fortnite. The epic games battle royale announced last week that it will have a collaboration with the Cannes Film Festival. A way to include the cinematographic event within the universe of the title.

However, a recurring event for players is the Night of shorts. This festival will be back on May 12 from 8:00 p.m., Spanish peninsular time (1:00 p.m. in CDMX) and will appear on the Discover page. There you can see a selection of nine shorts and a tenth that will cost a little more to view.

Three of the animated shorts will premiere for the first time in Fortnite and you will be teleported to an individual room to see the one you want. You can also see what they offer in a group, teaming up with up to seven players if you prefer. On the other hand, if you want to do several tasks at once, you can even activate the Picture-in-Picture mode with which to play in Creative or Battle Royale at the same time that all the shorts are played on the screen.

What do you have to do to see the tenth short? The truth is that this last short is divided into three parts and you can only see it in the loop that will appear after you finish watching one of the shorts. Additionally, the Chopping Something emote will be available in the Fortnite from May 12 itself, while the Night of Shorts will close the curtain on May 16.