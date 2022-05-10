Sarah Luebbert, from America to the Chicago Red Star

Sarah Luebbert (with her arms up and forming a heart with her hands) will have to leave América Femenil and return to the Chicago Red Stars. PHOTO: GALO CAÑAS/CUARTOSCURO.COM

His tears after the game said it all: the flight from Sarah Luebbert with the Eagles of America. The Coapa team fell in the quarterfinals of Clausura 2022 at the hands of Tuzas del Pachuca and with it sarita his loan with the azulcrema team was terminated. The tears in his eyes as he said goodbye to his fans highlighted the warm relationship that existed between the two parties. Sarah will have to go back to the club she belongs to, the Chicago Red Star of the highest category in women’s soccer in the United States.

The history of Luebbert and the Eagles began to be written in the Apertura 2021. With good individual and joint results, the 24-year-old soccer player quickly won the affection of her fans. This story seemed like it would only last a semester. However, the azulcrema directive, headed by the sports director Claudia Carriongot the American soccer player to play one more tournament with the feathered ones. Now the loan period is over and Sarah will have to go back to her countrybecause it is not transferable from the Chicago team, at the moment.

Sarah Luebbert will have to return to the Chicago Red Stars (Photo by: Randy Litzinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Although the America has made no formal proposal to the Chicago team to acquire Sarah’s letter. In addition, the total purchase of the soccer player would be complicated for the Eagles, because in recent months, the Red Stars team has published on their social networks the official squad with which they participate in the United States Women’s League contest, which began on April 30, and which includes Luebbert. With this, the Illinois team stands firm and considers the return of its player once she breaks ranks with the Mexican team.

The illusion of having Luebbert among the Americanist ranks was one of the main objectives of Claudia Carrión in the last year, since the player had shown good performance within the team. Sarah marked her step with the Eagles thanks to her outstanding performances, the affection she showed to the fans and even for her musical taste for the Mexican regional genre. All these factors accumulated so that today the America fan misses the most unbalanced soccer player on his team.

Continue reading the story

With the whole of Coapa, Sarah had nine points and also had more than 20 assists throughout her stay. Luebbert became the emblem of the Eagles in the attack and added to the illusion of the fans. The American soccer player was easy to identify on the field because of her quality to play soccer. In addition to having the identity of the club clear, the midfielder was able to shine in the Coapa team due to her protagonism Well, he attacked, defended, generated and recovered a good number of balls. He can develop his game on the right, on the left or in the center; he can generate any play from the start with a few luxuries or simple safety. He has the agility to move between the defensive spaces of the rivals. She is a soccer player who fights and fights, she is decisive and was one of the Liga MX players who received the most fouls in each match. The record was 10 fouls received in the 2022 Clausura National Classic.

Luebbert led the way for América Femenil at the end of the Apertura and throughout the Clausura tournament, even when the men’s squad only left their fans disappointed and wandered to the bottom of the championship. saritaaccompanied by Katty Martínez, Scarlett Camberos, Casandra Cuevas, Janelly Farías and Renata Masciarelli they became the immovable footballers in the tactical system of the strategist Craig Harrington – who also leaves the club due to poor results – in the last year.

Despite this, Sarah leaves America without having been able to raise a trophy with the Eagles, an illusion that she and the fans pursued. Luebbert headed the first generation of foreign soccer players in national football and, without a doubt, she is one of the best to have played in Mexico.

The Coapa team again signed a failure by not being able to aspire to the title. But this tournament ends with more hopelessness than any other in recent years, because perhaps Sarita’s departure could hurt more than the disqualification itself.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED | ON VIDEO

The luxurious life of Gordo Aguilar, the pug of the Aguilar dynasty