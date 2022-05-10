Rihanna reveals her simple skincare routine to always look radiant

Rihanna, Barbadian singer, actress, designer and businesswoman has recently shared her beauty routine on her social networks. The artist is known for fusing some Caribbean genres with pop music and for reinventing her image over the years. Her impact on popular culture has led her to become a music and fashion icon, thus she is referred to as the “Princess of R&B” and “Queen of Fashion”.

With more than 50 million music productions distributed worldwide and 200 million digital downloads, Rihanna She is one of the best-selling artists of all time. She is also the best-selling digital singer of all time, setting a mark in “The Guinness Book of Records.” Her musical work has been recognized with numerous Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Brit Awards, American Music Awards, among others. The businesswoman also stands out for her unparalleled beauty and this is due to her skincare routine.

The skin care is skin care and Rihanna has the best tricks for it. The artist showed off her nightly skincare routine on Instagram. Her routine includes a detoxifying face mask and indulgent body moisturizer from her own brand “Fenty Skin”.

So the routine skin care from Rihanna kicks off with the latest launch from her skincare company: “Cookies N Clean Whipped Clay Detoxifying Face Mask.” According to the artist herself, it is formulated with salicylic acid and charcoal, the product aims to clean and “snatch” the pores, remove excess oil and refine the texture of the skin without damaging it.

Image: Leisure Guide

The singer then slathers on her “Butta Drop Whipped Oil Body Cream,” made from a blend of seven deeply hydrating oils that melt into the skin. That is how Rihanna do your routine skin care managing to be even more beautiful and resplendent by achieving smooth skin.



