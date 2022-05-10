Queen Letizia dares with a ‘cut out’ dress, the trend cut | Fashion

Queen Letizia surprises with a contemporary styling to visit Valencia. She has been on Tuesday morning, when she has participated in the Oceanographic in the commemorative act of the World Day of the Red Cross and the Red Crescent. For the occasion she has chosen a dress that she had not worn before, at least in public: a midi fuchsia design, with long sleeves, whose distinctive feature are the openings that reveal the monarch’s abdomen.

A design that winks at Valencia, because it belongs to the firm Serendipia, originally from the city, and that is already sold out on its website (64.95 euros). She has combined the monochrome outfit with a fuchsia bag from Carolina Herrera, specifically the Satchel model that she frequently uses, and some slingback court shoes.

The Queen thus joins a trend that has been a constant for decades on the catwalks. The openings of this dress, which could even recall the cuts of the two-tone minidress worn by Julia Roberts at the beginning of Pretty Woman, they have been constantly defended by firms such as the New York firm Proenza Schouler.

Without going any further, for this season, spring-summer 2022, the proposal has been seen in collections as disparate as those of Balmain, David Koma, Alberta Ferretti, Azzaro or Emilio Pucci. They all encompass his proposals in a broader, majority and global trend that calls for enjoying and showing one’s own body again.

It is not usual for a member of royalty to choose this type of cut, which exposes parts of the body that are not usually visible. The stylistic decisions of Queen Letizia Ortiz are very frequently applauded by the international press (she has been part of the famous list of the best dressed in the world by Vanity Fair magazine, now owned by Reinaldo Herrera) and her choices are a thermometer of the code that other ladies of the royal houses around the world are going to handle in the future.