Phrases for Mother’s Day of famous men and women

We leave you a compilation of phrases for Mother’s Day (May 10) said by famous women and men from different eras.

Reading what illustrious men and women of the stature of Agatha Christie, Leo Tolstoy or Barbara Kingsolver have left in writing is fascinating. And even more so if it is a compilation of phrases about motherhood, one of the events with the greatest impact in the history of humanity. Enjoy this selection of phrases for Mother’s Day (May 10) hand in hand with great personalities of great importance at a cultural level.

“A mother’s love is the veil of soft light between the heart and the heavenly father.” Samuel Taylor Coleridge English writer and philosopher

English writer and philosopher “A mother’s love for a child cannot be compared to anything else in the world. She knows no law or mercy, she dares anything and crushes everything that opposes her”. Christie Agatha British writer and playwright

British writer and playwright “The child recognizes the mother by the smile.” Leo Tolstoy, Russian writer

“The strength of a mother is greater than the laws of nature.” Barbara Kingsolver american writer

american writer “A mother’s heart is a deep abyss, at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.” Honor de Balzac french writer

french writer “Growing up means nothing to a mother. A child is a child. They get bigger, older, but for them they are still their children. Tony Morrison American writer

American writer “God could not be everywhere and therefore, he made the Mothers.” Rudyard Kipling British writer

British writer “Mother is the name of God on the lips and heart of a little child.” William Thackeray English novelist and journalist

English novelist and journalist “A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.” Victor Hugo french writer

french writer “He didn’t realize that a love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark.” JK Rowling British writer

British writer “Mothers and their children are in a category of their own. There is not such a strong bond in the whole world. There is no love so instant and indulgent.” Gail Tsukiyama American writer

“Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. It all boils down to the essentials.” meryl streep American film actress

American film actress “Life began when I woke up and loved my mother’s face.” george eliot British writer

British writer “Mother: the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind.” Kahlil Gibran Lebanese poet

Lebanese poet “There is only one pretty boy in the world, and every mother has one.” Chinese proverb

“Pure gold can be gilded, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” Mahatma Gandhi Indian political leader

Indian political leader “A mother understands what a son does not say.” jewish proverb

“A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” Princess Diana British aristocrat and activist

British aristocrat and activist “My mother’s love has always been a sustaining force in our family, and one of my greatest joys is seeing her integrity, compassion and intelligence reflected in my daughters.” Michelle Obama First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017

First Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017 “There is nothing in the art world like the songs that mom used to sing.” billy sunday American baseball player and preacher

American baseball player and preacher “I believe in the strength, intelligence and sensitivity of women. My mother, my sisters are strong. My mother is a strong woman and I love her for it.” Tom HiddlestonBritish actor and film producer

