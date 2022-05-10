Phrases for Mother’s Day of famous men and women
We leave you a compilation of phrases for Mother’s Day (May 10) said by famous women and men from different eras.
Reading what illustrious men and women of the stature of Agatha Christie, Leo Tolstoy or Barbara Kingsolver have left in writing is fascinating. And even more so if it is a compilation of phrases about motherhood, one of the events with the greatest impact in the history of humanity. Enjoy this selection of phrases for Mother’s Day (May 10) hand in hand with great personalities of great importance at a cultural level.
- “A mother’s love is the veil of soft light between the heart and the heavenly father.” Samuel Taylor ColeridgeEnglish writer and philosopher
- “A mother’s love for a child cannot be compared to anything else in the world. She knows no law or mercy, she dares anything and crushes everything that opposes her”. Christie AgathaBritish writer and playwright
- “The child recognizes the mother by the smile.” Leo Tolstoy, Russian writer
- “The strength of a mother is greater than the laws of nature.” Barbara Kingsolveramerican writer
- “A mother’s heart is a deep abyss, at the bottom of which you will always find forgiveness.” Honor de Balzacfrench writer
- “Growing up means nothing to a mother. A child is a child. They get bigger, older, but for them they are still their children. Tony MorrisonAmerican writer
- “God could not be everywhere and therefore, he made the Mothers.” Rudyard KiplingBritish writer
- “Mother is the name of God on the lips and heart of a little child.” William ThackerayEnglish novelist and journalist
- “A mother’s arms are made of tenderness and children sleep soundly in them.” Victor Hugofrench writer
- “He didn’t realize that a love as powerful as your mother’s for you leaves its own mark.” JK RowlingBritish writer
- “Mothers and their children are in a category of their own. There is not such a strong bond in the whole world. There is no love so instant and indulgent.” Gail TsukiyamaAmerican writer
- “Motherhood has a very humanizing effect. It all boils down to the essentials.” meryl streepAmerican film actress
- “Life began when I woke up and loved my mother’s face.” george eliotBritish writer
- “Mother: the most beautiful word on the lips of mankind.” Kahlil GibranLebanese poet
- “There is only one pretty boy in the world, and every mother has one.” Chinese proverb
- “Pure gold can be gilded, but who can make his mother more beautiful?” Mahatma GandhiIndian political leader
- “A mother understands what a son does not say.” jewish proverb
- “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.” Princess DianaBritish aristocrat and activist
- “My mother’s love has always been a sustaining force in our family, and one of my greatest joys is seeing her integrity, compassion and intelligence reflected in my daughters.” Michelle ObamaFirst Lady of the United States from 2009 to 2017
- “There is nothing in the art world like the songs that mom used to sing.” billy sundayAmerican baseball player and preacher
- “I believe in the strength, intelligence and sensitivity of women. My mother, my sisters are strong. My mother is a strong woman and I love her for it.” Tom HiddlestonBritish actor and film producer
KEEP READING: