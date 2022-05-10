Nicolas Cage’s stage name comes from both a Marvel superhero and a composer

Nicolas Cage has been a member of the Hollywood scene for a long time. He has earned a reputation as a true pioneer of cinema. From independent films to action blockbusters, Cage has done them all. Over the years, the star has become a pop culture hot topic and one of the most sought after stars on social media.

In 2022, Cage sat down for a wired autocomplete interview. He talked about some of the biggest myths and issues related to his life in the entertainment industry. He also addressed his name, revealing why he changed it early in his career and what nicknames he goes by.

Why did Nicolas Cage change his name?

Nicolas Cage attends the 5th Annual HCA Film Awards at Avalon Hollywood & Bardot on February 28, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Nicolas Cage was born Nicolas Coppola in 1964. Movie buffs around the world will quickly recognize his last name, as he shares it with esteemed filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola. Cage is actually Coppola’s nephew. Although his famous uncle inspired him to enter the movie business, he chose to change his name early on.

In his interview with Wired, Cage talked about when he made this decision. “I changed my name because I was doing a little movie called Fast Times at Ridgemont High, and I was still Nicolas Coppola,” Cage said. “People kept saying things like, ‘I love the smell of Nicolas in the morning’ because of apocalypse now‘” he explained, quoting one of his uncle’s famous movies. “Robert Duvall saying ‘I love the smell of napalm in the morning’…made the job difficult. I decided I don’t need this, so I changed it to Cage.”

Cage got his name from two different places.

▶» src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/TccwMWVtmj0?feature=oembed” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; self-reproduction; clipboard-write; encrypted media; gyroscope; picture in picture» allowfullscreen>

Cage is a known fan of the comics and movies; he even named his son Kal-el after Superman. When he decided to change his name, he was inspired by some of his favorite things. In his interview with Wired, Cage discussed the origins of his new stage name. “It’s a combination of Luke Cage of [the] Marvel Comics, which was a character I liked, also called Power Man, and John Cage, the avant-garde composer,” Cage said. “It speaks volumes about everything I’ve been doing since then,” he added.

The name change allowed Cage to make a clever connection with his comic book hero. He also gave her a way to distance herself from his famous family. This helped Cage establish his acting career on his terms.

Cage also has nicknames

The world knows Nicolas Cage by his full name. But his family and friends call him various nicknames. In his interview with Wired, Cage responded to the question, “What does Nicolas Cage want to be called?” listing some of those nicknames. “You can call me Nic, Nicolas or Nicky, you know.”

In particular, Cage’s latest project, the fashion movie The unbearable weight of massive talent, sees Cage playing several different versions of himself. This includes a younger version of himself, known as “Nicky”. This character is portrayed in the film as a figment of Cage’s imagination. So it’s possible that Cage’s reference to one of his real-life nicknames as “Nicky” is a clever nod to his most recent film project, which is receiving rave reviews. After all, Cage has definitely proven over the years that he can not only play a comedic role, but he can take a joke himself.

RELATED: Nicolas Cage turned down 2 major franchises because of his son, Weston