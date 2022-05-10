Mother’s Day: These are the five most influential Latina mothers

This May 10, Mexico and a large part of the Latin American countries celebrate Mother’s Day; On May 8, the celebrations of this same honor were held in the US. On this day, parents, children, grandchildren and even friends, usually celebrate the parents for their example of struggle, love and dedication.

It is believed that this celebration dates back to 1865, after the US Civil War or Civil War, when the American activist, Ann Maria Reeves Jarvis, decided to create the Mother’s Day Labor Club. The objective of this group was to teach other mothers how to take care of their children, however, the main reason was transformed over time.

Years later, Reeves Jarvis established Mothers’ Friendship Day, a space where women cleaned the wounds of soldiers who were serving in US war conflicts. The gesture gained such relevance that it was quickly adopted by several countries of the world to honor all mothers.

Because of this, in Independent in Spanish we highlight the work of five Latina mothers who, in recent decades, have been considered the most influential in the entertainment industry; without exempting or failing to recognize the work, the work and the expressions and postures of all the women of the world.

Shakira

Shakira Isabel Mebarak Ripoll was born on February 2, 1977 in Barranquilla, Colombia. Currently, she is the most influential pop and urban music singer. She has sold more than 80 million albums and singles. Shakira is director of the Pies Descalzos Foundation and was created to help the unprotected community of Colombia and even third world countries. Since 2011, she has had a romantic relationship with the Spanish soccer player, Gerard Piqué, with whom she had two children, Sasha and Milan Piqué Mebarak.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lynn Lopez was born on July 24, 1969 in New York, USA. She is, and by far, considered the “Latin Diva”, despite having grown up in an American neighborhood. The daughter of Puerto Rican parents, Lopez has had an outstanding presence as a Latin exponent in the US. “La Diva del Bronx” achieved fame in 1991 with the movie “My Little Girl” and it was not until 1993, when the movie “Selena ” catapulted her to stardom, earning her a Golden Globe nomination for “Best Actress.” Lopez has sold more than 80 million records worldwide, and she also became the first woman to reach 500 million views on YouTube. The American singer has two children, Emme Maribel Muñiz and Maximilian David Anthony.

Salma Hayek

Salma Valgarma Hayek Jiménez was born on September 2, 1966 in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz. Proudly Mexican, Salma Hayek is one of the six Latin actresses nominated for Best Actress for the Oscar Award. Thanks to her outstanding artistic career in Hollywood, she is considered one of the most influential women since the time of actress Dolores del Río, who was consolidated by her filmography during the Golden Age of Mexican Cinema, at the beginning of the 1980s. Salma He studied International Relations in Mexico, but he always knew that he had a taste and love for acting. Currently, she works as an image for the jewelry brand Pomellato, Avon and Revlon. Salma she had an only daughter with the businessman François-Henri Pinault, named Valentina Paloma Pinault.

Sofia Vergara

Sofía Margarita Vergara was born on July 10, 1972 in Barranquilla, Colombia. She is one of the most influential actresses of recent times who has broken schemes and paradigms in the entertainment industry. She has been the recipient of four SAG Awards, People’s Choice; likewise, she has been nominated for an Emmy, Golden Globe and Satellite. Thanks to her role as Gloria Pritchett, in the multi-award winning series “Modern Family”, Vergara earned the nickname of the “best comic actress on American television”. As if that were not enough, the magazine Forbes included her in 2014, as one of the 100 most powerful women in the world. Vergara had only one son, named Manolo González-Ripoll Vergara.

Adamari Lopez

Adamari López Torres was born on May 18, 1971 in Humacao, Puerto Rico. She “La Chaparrita Consentida”, as she is currently known in the morning program “Hoy Día” of Telemundo where she works, she is considered one of the most beloved women on television in the US. Her artistic career began at the age of six, when the Puerto Rican actress joined the production of the soap opera “Cristina Bazán” alongside the Venezuelan singer José Luis Rodríguez, alias “El Puma”. In 2005, López announced that she had breast cancer; and after complications, a year later she reported that she had won the battle against the disease. Years later and after the breakup of her relationship with the singer Luis Fonsi, Adamari confirmed the birth of her daughter Alaïa, along with her then sentimental partner, the Spanish singer and choreographer, Toni Costa.