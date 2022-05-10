Michelle Williams Announced She’s Pregnant, And She Couldn’t Be Happier

michelle williamsthe acclaimed actress behind big projects like Blue Valentine, Manchester By The Sea Y The Greatest Showman has conducted an interview for the magazine Variety in her cover story, where she revealed that she is expecting her third child. The Oscar-nominated actress and her husband thomas kailwill welcome the baby this fall.

“It’s totally a joyous thing,” Williams told the publication. “As the years go by, you wonder what they might or might not have for themselves. It’s exciting to discover that something you want over and over again is available once again. That good fortune does not go unnoticed by me or my family.”.

