Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, the couple who drinks blood for love

MEXICO CITY, April 27 (EL UNIVERSAL).- Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly, until now one of the most established couples in the world of entertainment, give something to talk about for their unusual practices, among them they drink their own blood with ritual purposes and thus seal their commitment.

After announcing her separation from Brian Austin Green and leaving behind more than a decade as a couple, actress Megan Fox began a relationship in 2020 with singer Machine Gun Kelly and since then they have surprised more than one with all the crazy things they do for love.

In early 2022, the couple announced their engagement through their Instagram account, the “Transformers” actress posted a video showing how the rapper gets down on his knees, pulls out a small black box and shows him the ring. of compromise.

“In July 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We did not know the pain we would face together in such a short and frantic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices that the relationship would require of us, but intoxicated with love and karma,” Megan wrote.

In that publication he also emphasized, “and then we drank each other’s blood”, until then many thought it was a poetic phrase, but it had a more literal connotation.

As if it were a Hollywood vampire movie, Fox has confirmed to Glamor UK magazine that they have really drunk their own blood on more than one occasion and as a practice they constantly exercised, they had to do it to seal their commitment.

“A few drops, but yeah, sometimes we consume each other’s blood just for ritual purposes…he’s much more messy, hectic and chaotic. He’s willing to just open his chest with broken glass and say, ‘Take my soul,'” Megan said.

Apparently the symbol of blood is very important to the couple, previously Machine Gun Kelly shared on Instagram an image of a bloody necklace, in which he explained he had his girlfriend’s DNA.

Continue reading the story

A crazy love”

It is not the only “ritual” that the couple has done, it was during a Jimmy Kimmel program where the actress said that they made a trip to the jungle of Costa Rica just to consume ayahuasca in a ritual with the indigenous community of the region.

And as if that were not enough, her engagement ring is made with thorns, because according to the singer “love hurts” and that is why she designed it that way so that if at one point the actress decided to take it off, she would feel pain when doing so.