Matteo Bocelli signs the soundtrack of the New 500

“Tempo”, the new single chosen as the soundtrack of the new communication campaign for the launch of the New 500 “La Prima by Bocelli”, is signed by Matteo Bocelli, son of Maestro Andrea.

The single was released in English and Spanish, with a verse in Italian, and will be included on Matteo Bocelli’s debut album, coming in 2023 for Capitol Records. Written in collaboration with Zmishlany, Nolan Sipe and Max Wolfgang, the song “Tempo” was produced by Ido Zmishlany, a famous international music producer who has collaborated with, among others, Justin Bieber, Shawn Mendes and the Imagine Dragons.

“Matteo Bocelli represents a new generation of Italian musical talents and his new song is exactly like our New 500: cheerful, elegant, timeless and rooted in Italian culture. I am happy that “Tempo” becomes the soundtrack of the New 500 – said Olivier Francois, CEO of Fiat and cmo Stellantis -. And I am very proud of Matteo’s choice to present our electric 500 in his music video to guide us in style and in silence, through the beauty of his land, Tuscany “.

In the official video of the song, in fact, the Nuova 500 is seen darting through Tuscany after the friends of Bocelli Jr interrupt his rehearsal at the Giuseppe Verdi Theater in Pisa and embark on a whirlwind journey through the region where he grew up. Final destination the Teatro del Silenzio in Lajatico, the natural amphitheater created in the splendid setting of the hills of the province of Pisa born by the will of Andrea Bocelli.

“’Tempo’ was one of the very first songs I wrote last year in Italy and I immediately fell in love with it – explained Andrea Bocelli – It’s such a fun song, with a fast pace and at the same time moving. I really believe in it and I hope it’s the soundtrack for this summer. I am very honored that Fiat has chosen it for its new communication campaign ».

The son of the world famous Italian tenor began studying piano at the age of six, and at 18 he made his official debut on the stage of the Colosseum in Rome. His first single, ‘Fall on me’, is dated 2018, an English / Italian duet he co-wrote for his father’s album “Sì”. The song, which served as the soundtrack for Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, reached over 300 million global streams. Matteo recently joined his father on his tour of US arenas, including New York City’s famed Madison Square Garden.

Fiat and Eurovision celebrate “the sound of beauty”

Andrea Bocelli himself worked with Fiat to perfect the audio system of the New 500: the electric city car is the first in the world to be equipped with JBL’s “Virtual Venues” technology, a system with a total power of 320 W. From 9 to 14 May it will be exhibited in the foyer of the PalaOlimpico in Turin, the official seat of the Eurovision Song Contest 2022, of which Fiat is the official partner in an edition dedicated to the theme “The Sound of Beauty”.

The New 500 will also be on display at the Fiat stand of the Eurovision Village, set up in the historic Parco del Valentino in Turin, a symbolic place with free access for citizens, tourists and guests of the event. Also in the exhibition area, the public will be able to watch the performances of emerging bands who will have the opportunity to take a test drive on the Nuova 500. In addition, visitors will be able to record a karaoke performance and then share it on their social channels.