Matt Damon took a break from acting after ‘dragging’ his family into 5 movie sets in a row

In 2016, Matt Damon made an unusual decision for a Hollywood star. He stepped away from acting to focus on what mattered most in his life. He needed more time than he expected, and fans of him had to wait a few years to see him appear again in big-budget movies. However, the break in Damon’s career was worth it.

Why did Matt Damon take his break from acting?

Damon was in an enviable position for an actor in 2016. The fifth film in the Jason Bourne The series had just been released, her fourth time starring as the central character. The popular spy movie wasn’t the only project keeping him busy, and he realized that his schedule was becoming a burden on his family.

He explained that he had spent years “dragging them around the world” and that it was time to consider their needs.

“I accepted a lot of roles in a row. I’ve done four movies in a row and I have one more to go,” she said during an appearance on TODAY. “They are very good athletes. They are great travelers. But I’m excited to wrap up this year of work and take a sabbatical and report to him for once.”

With that, he stepped out of the spotlight to focus on more important things.

How Matt Damon started

At the time, Damon had more than enough star power to take a risk like that. But his career was not always so sure. According to Cinema Blend, after Damon’s huge success in 1997 goodwill huntinghe went through a difficult period where he was not sure if he would succeed as an actor.

He starred in some movies in those years, like The Legend of Bagger Vance Y all the pretty horses. But after their first big success, these next few movies didn’t fare too well. He was even beginning to look for writing work in Hollywood, hoping to take advantage of the skill he used when he wrote. goodwill hunting with Ben Affleck.

But then he was approached by a renowned director. Steven Soderbergh wanted to talk to him about a movie: the informer.

“Steven called me and I remember him telling me about it and I didn’t realize he was offering me to star because no one had offered me a job in a long time,” Damon explained. “And I said, ‘Do you want me to write this? Because I am also a writer. And he said, ‘No, no, Scott Burns will write it, I want you to star in it.’ As if he couldn’t believe it.”

The movie was not filmed for years and debuted after Damon landed his starring role as Jason Bourne. But Soderbergh’s vote of confidence gave him the courage to keep trying. And that effort soon paid off.

Matt Damon’s return to Hollywood

Damon’s break from acting lasted longer than he expected. The year he stepped out of the spotlight, his father died after a long battle with cancer.

“…I had promised my family that I would take a year off, but then that year turned into a year in a hospital with my dad, which didn’t feel like a year off to anyone,” he told The Talks in an interview. after the event. “So I took another year off after that. We really needed to do it, and it was a tough year.”

After a while, Damon opted to work behind the camera as an executive producer and devote time to charity. But finally, he was ready to return to acting. And today, he is as busy as ever. In 2021, he starred in the movies. still water Y the last duel. In 2022, you can see it in Thor: love and thunderand in 2023, watch it on film Oppenheimer.

Not many stars would choose to walk away from a busy career. But for Damon, the risk was worth it. And in the end, the gamble paid off, both personally and professionally.

