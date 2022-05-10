Marvel Opens Up About Tom Cruise’s Iron Man In Doctor Strange 2: “No Cut Footage…”

Marvel Studios is known for keeping its plot secrets safe until the movie’s release. and it’s the last Doctor strange in the multiverse of madness it was no different. With the opening of the multiverse and its adverse impact on the MCU timeline at the center of things, a lot was expected to be fleshed out in the superhero movie, including various characters traveling across universes. One of those expectations was the Superior Iron Man and the rumored appearance of actor Tom Cruise playing the role.

Now that the protagonist of Benedict Cumberbatch-Elizabeth Olsen is out, we have our doubts cleared.

spoilers ahead

Much like Spider-Man: No Way Home, which opened the doors for all three iterations of the web-slinging superhero (Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield and Tom Holland), fans were hoping for different variants of Doctor Strange (Defender Strange, Sinister Strange, Zombie Strange and Strange Supreme). We also have Patrick Stewart returning as Charles Xavier or Professor X from the X-Men movies, along with the Illuminati comprising of Mordo Supreme, Black Bolt, Captain Marvel, Captain Carter and Reed Richards.

Before release, Superior Iron Man also had high hopes. That’s due to the appearance of a mysterious character in the film’s trailers who travels like a beam of light in a showdown against Wanda. Fans were quick to call him out. tom cruiseThe Superior Iron Man.

Fans speculated that this particular shot was of Tom Cruise as Superior Iron Man, in the trailer for the film. (Image: Marvel Studios)

But now that we know it was Lashana Lynch as Captain Marvel, and not Tom’s Iron Man, screenwriter Michael Waldron addressed the fan theories and rumours. He told Rolling Stone: “Yeah, that was totally made up. I mean there are no cut images of Tom Cruise! But I love Tom Cruise, and I said to (Marvel Studios president) Kevin (Feige) at one point, I was like, Could we get Iron Man from Tom Cruise? I remember reading about it on Ain’t It Cool News in the past, that Tom Cruise was going to be Iron Man.”

For Universal, Tom Cruise was in the running to play Tony Stark during the casting for Iron Man (2008). This was even before Robert Downey Jr. was zeroed out. So if Tom had actually given him the Iron suit, it would have been an emotional throwback for fans from the early days of Marvel. According to the comics, top iron man he’s an evil version of the Iron Man we saw RDJ use.

Michael Waldron further revealed that Tom Cruise was in fact being considered, but things didn’t quite pan out due to the actor’s “availability.” He said it would have been “cool” to have Tom in Doctor Strange 2, but “he was shooting Mission: Impossible 7 and 8.” According to Rolling Stone, Michael said that “bringing in Cruise was considered, but ultimately never happened due to availability.”

With America Chavez entering the MCU, getting the alternate version of Iron Man in future Marvel movies doesn’t seem like a distant dream now. Rehearsed by actress Xóchitl Gómez, América Chávez is a teenage superheroine who can travel between different dimensions at her whim, punching open doors.