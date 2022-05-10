“Make a difference”: Billie Eilish will host her own climate conference

UNITED STATES-. billie eilish remains on track to change the world and heads to the UK to promote climate change awareness. On Tuesday, May 3, the singer of Happier Than Ever announced that she will present a six-day climate conference called overheated in association with Support + Feed Y REVERB next month in O2 Sand From london.

Scheduled to take place from June 10 to 12 and 16 and from June 25 to 26, overheated coincides with each of the six dates of Eilish in Happier Than Ever: The World Tour in London. The conference, which shares the same title as a song from her latest album Happier Than Ever, will bring together musicians, climate activists and designers to “discuss the climate crisis and their work to make a difference”.

Eilish And his brother Finneas will present the conference on June 10 and will appear in the documentary overheatedwhich will screen on all dates, alongside her mother Maggie Baird, fashion icons Dame Vivienne Westwood and Samata Pattinson, singers Girl in Red and Yungblud, Glastonbury festival co-organizer Emily Eavis and activist Tori Tsui.

Billie Eilish collaborates with her mother on Support + Feed

In March, baird spoke about his non-profit organization Support + Feed and how she and her daughter Eilish have worked to deliver vegan meals to disadvantaged communities. “What we do is we partner with community organizations in the cities to improve what they are already doing. These organizations don’t always have plant-based foods, so it’s a great match,” she explained.

“I have loved having Support & Feed on tour. It really makes me feel like there’s a change in the air. It feels like there has really been a shift in the crowd and a lot of people have engaged and been open to the idea of ​​plant-based eating. I am really very proud of my mother for creating this non-profit organization,” she said. Eilish.