MAIN INFORMATION LIST 3 PM

The World Today: Top Stories from The Associated Press

Tuesday, May 10, 2022

THE LAST

Musk says he would reverse Trump’s Twitter ban

Alabama: Inmate Elopes With Prison Officer; she dies

Amazon fires 2 union organizers

New York court rejects lawsuit against Amazon

Putin calls for more measures to prevent forest fires

Shanghai cleans houses and closes subway in fight against COVID

EU coordinator travels to Iran to try to salvage deal

Sweden and Finland to announce stance on NATO membership

Facebook sued in Kenya over poor working conditions

Judge acquits Mario Batali in case of inappropriate conduct

FRONT PAGE

EUR-GEN UKRAINE-WAR

ZAPORIJIA, Ukraine – Russian forces attack the vital port of Odessa in an apparent attempt to cut off supply routes and arms deliveries. At the other end of the southern coast, Russian troops batter a steel plant where Ukrainian fighters are preventing Moscow from taking full control of another major port. By Elena Becatoros and Jon Gambrell. 940 words. AP Photo. SEND,

With:

-UKRAINE-WAR-LATEST: The most recent events related to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

AMN-GEN SUMMIT OF THE AMERICAS

MEXICO CITY – Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador hardens his stance in the face of the United States’ decision to exclude Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua from the Summit of the Americas and affirms that he is considering not attending the meeting if no one is invited. all the countries. By Fabiola Sanchez. 470 words. AP Photo. AP Video. SEND.

EUR-GEN GREAT BRITAIN-PARLIAMENT-QUEEN

LONDON – The long reign of Elizabeth II enters new territory when for the first time the monarch delegates the formal opening of Parliament to her son and heir, Prince Charles. By Danica Kirka 340 words. AP Photo. SEND.

ONLY IN AP

REP-GEN CORONAVIRUS-AFRICA-WIDOWS

UMUIDA, Nigeria – COVID-19 kills more men than women in Africa, causing great hardship for women in a continent where polygamy is rife. Often, the death of a man generates several widows who are marginalized by the husband’s family and are left to fend for themselves. By Krista Larson and Chinedu Asadu. 1,130 words. AP Photo. SEND.

LATIN AMERICA AND THE CARIBBEAN

CAR-GEN CUBA-HOTEL EXPLOSION

HAVANA – The work of removing rubble and eventually recovering more victims of a fatal explosion in a luxury hotel that left at least 40 dead continues; while it is being evaluated what will be done with the century-old affected buildings. 234 words. AP Photo. AP Video. SEND. Publishers: will be expanded.

AMN-GEN USA-HONDURAS FORMER PRESIDENT

NEW YORK – Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández pleads not guilty to drug and arms trafficking charges in a New York court. By Claudia Torrens. 648 words. AP Photo. SEND.

AMN-GEN MEXICO-JOURNALISTS MURDERED

COSOLEACAQUE, Mexico – Authorities are investigating the murder of two female journalists shot in a vehicle outside a store, bringing to 11 media workers killed this year in Mexico. AP Photo. AP Video.

UNITED STATES

EUR-TEC MUSK-TWITTER

LONDON — Elon Musk says he would reverse the Twitter ban on former US President Donald Trump if the Tesla CEO goes ahead with his plan to buy the social network. By Kelvin Chan. 340 words. AP photo. SEND

AMN-ECO AMAZON-UNION-DISMISSALS

NO PROVENANCE – Amazon fires two employees linked to the grassroots mobilization that led to the creation of the first union in the history of the retail sales giant. By Hallelujah Hadero. 350 words. AP photo. SEND

AMN-GEN ALABAMA-FUGAL

NO PROVENANCE – An inmate and a prison officer, who evaded authorities for more than a week after fleeing an Alabama jail, were carrying $29,000 in cash, four handguns and an AR-15 rifle and were preparing to defend themselves against shots when they were arrested. By Kim Chandler and Mike Balsamo. 360 words. AP photo. SEND

REP-GEN LAS VEGAS-HUMAN REMAINS

LAS VEGAS – Legends about the underworld are the order of the day in Las Vegas after the appearance of human remains for the second time in a week. By Ken Ritter. 900 words. AP Photo.

AMN-GEN FLORIDA-DON’T SAY GAY

LONGWOOD, Fla. – Hundreds of students at a Florida high school won’t receive their yearbooks until photos of students with rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign are covered up in a protest against the state’s “don’t say gay” law. ”. 320 words. AP Photo. SEND.

AMN-GEN NEW YORK-AMAZON-DEMAND

NEW YORK – An appeals court in New York dismisses State Attorney General Letitia James’s lawsuit against Amazon over its coronavirus protection protocols and the firing of an employee who spearheaded a successful unionization effort on Staten Island. By Hallelujah Hadero. 300 words. AP photo. SEND

WORLD

EUR-GEN NATO-FINLAND-SWEDEN

STOCKHOLM – The leaders of Finland and Sweden are set to announce their positions on NATO membership this week in what could be a blow to Moscow as its armed forces struggle to make decisive gains in Ukraine. By Karl Ritter. 340 words. AP photo. SEND

AFR-GEN KENYA-FACEBOOK

KAMPALA, Uganda — A man who once worked as a content moderator for Facebook accuses the company of exploitative and unsafe working conditions. By Rodney Muhumuza. 360 words. AP photo. SEND

EUR-GEN RUSSIA-FOREST FIRES

MOSCOW – Russian President Vladimir Putin demands that the authorities take more measures to prevent forest fires and coordinate better to combat them. 280 words. AP photo. SEND

MOR-GEN IRAN-NUCLEAR

TEHRAN — The European Union coordinator in charge of the deal between Iran and Western powers is traveling to Tehran to try to salvage the pact after a weeks-long stalemate. By Nasser Karimi. 350 words. AP photo. SEND

ASI-GEN CORONAVIRUS-CHINA

BEIJING — The city of Shanghai tightens its coronavirus pandemic restrictions after a brief easing period, exasperating residents who hoped more than a month of lockdown would finally be eased as the number of new cases in China’s financial hub falls. . By Ken Moritsugu. 400 words. AP photo. SEND

ASI-POL PHILIPPINES-NEW GOVERNMENT

MANILA – The son of the late dictator Ferdinand Marcos and the daughter of outgoing president Rodrigo Duterte are the new heads of the Philippine Executive, an alliance that worries human rights defenders. 940 words. AP Photo. SEND.

SPORTS

DEP-FUT MAN CITY-HAALAND

WITHOUT PROVENANCE – Manchester City reaches an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund to sign Erling Haaland and it is pending to complete the personal terms with the Norwegian striker. By SteveDouglas. 500 words. AP Photo. SEND.

DEP-FUT ENGLAND-LEAGUE

BIRMINGHAM, England – Liverpool must defeat Aston Villa if they are to keep track of leaders Manchester City in the bid for the English Premier League title. Liverpool is three points behind City. 400 words. AP Photo. Editors: match starts at 1900 GMT.

SHOWS AND CULTURE

ESP-GEN SEXUAL VIOLENCE-MARIO BATALI

Judge acquits Mario Batali in case of inappropriate conduct

BOSTON – Mario Batali is found not guilty of indecent assault and battery after a speedy trial in which the celebrity chef waived his right to have a jury decide his fate. Batali, who pleaded not guilty in the case in 2019, could have spent up to two and a half years in jail and had to register as a sex offender if convicted. By Philip Marcello. 515 words. AP Photo. SEND.

ESP-MUSIC BLACK KEYS

NASHVILLE, Tennessee – The Black Keys have played raw, fast and loose as a duo since their first concert together two decades ago. On their 11th studio album, “Dropout Boogie,” Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney reflect on their early years when they teamed up on albums as varied as “Junior Kimbrough,” “The Wu-Tang Clan” and “Captain Beefheart.” By Kristin M. Hall. 767 words. AP Photo. SEND.

ESP-CIN WHERE THE CRAWDADS SING

NO PROVENANCE – Daisy Edgar-Jones transformed to play Kya in the film adaptation of Delia Owens’ “Where the Crawdads Sing.” The English actress talks about her experience filming in New Orleans and working with a group of mostly female collaborators, including producer Reese Witherspoon. By Lindsey Bahr. 957 words. AP Photo. SEND.

