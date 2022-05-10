Kylie Jenner shares another glimpse of herself and Travis Scott’s son in the Mother’s Day video

Ads

Kylie Jenner at the Costume Institute Benefit to celebrate the opening of In America: An Anthology of Fashion at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 2, 2022. Matt Baron / Shutterstock

His day! After Mother’s Day weekend, Kylie Jenner shared some of her favorite memories of her second pregnancy.

“Every day should be Mother’s Day, thank God for my two beautiful blessings,” Jenner, 24, captioned an Instagram video on Monday, May 9. The clip offered a look at her ultrasound scan, pregnancy, and her quality moments with her newborn son and her eldest daughter Stormi, 4, who she both shares with Travis Scott.

The reality star included behind-the-scenes footage from her maternity photo shoot before showing her son’s hand in hers. Jenner welcomed her baby boy with the rapper, 31, in February.

Over the weekend, the beauty mogul took to social media to document her Mother’s Day celebrations with loved ones. “The sweetest Mother’s Day,” wrote Jenner along with a snapshot of her and Stormi on Sunday 8 May. She later reflected on her parenting experience, writing via Instagram: “Being a young mom just means we met a little early and I love you a little more.

Following the arrival of her son earlier this year, the California native announced that she and Scott have named him Wolf. However, the couple changed their minds about the moniker. “For your information, our son’s name is no longer Wolf,” Jenner wrote via Instagram Story in March. “We just didn’t feel like it was him. I just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere.

Kylie Jenner and her son. Courtesy of Kylie Jenner / Instagram

Although the couple have yet to reveal the baby’s official name, Jenner has used social media to open up about her postpartum struggles.

“I just want to tell my moms after giving birth that postpartum wasn’t easy,” the Life of Kylie alum explained via Instagram in March. “It is very difficult. It’s not easy, mentally, physically, spiritually, it’s just crazy. I didn’t want to just come back to life without saying it because… for other moms going through this moment, I think we can go to the Internet and it might seem a lot easier for other people and put pressure on us, but it wasn’t easy for me either. “

He added: “It was tough. I didn’t even think I could make it today, but I’m here and I’m feeling better. … I realized that I was putting some pressure on myself, and I keep reminding myself that I have become a whole human, a beautiful healthy boy. We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to return, not even physically only mentally, after birth “.

