Kourtney Kardashian has the perfect dress to highlight her curves

After Maximilian Davis and Ludovic de Saint Sernin, it seems that the Kardashian-Jenner clan has fallen back into designs in the style of French fashion. This time it’s Atlein, a new brand from Antonin Tron, which the sisters have noticed, in immaculate white for Kylie Jenner and apple green for kourtney kardashian. Between the two they show how convincing it can be a recycled dressbeing one of the most viral families in the field of fashion.

your new favorite

Although the sisters kardashian jenner are not necessarily known for their commitment to sustainable development, they did not neglect these Atlein dresses, recognized thanks to the play of drapes and gathers. This is an opportunity to highlight the young designer behind these creations, as well as the practices of fashion responsible that practices the brand.

Kourtney Kardashian.Photo: Via Instagram @kourtneykardash

With the desire to create silhouettes with less environmental impact, recycling is at the heart of Antonin Tron’s collections, who is a lover of nature and, above all, of marine environments. Every year about 12 million tons of plastic are dumped into the oceans. Given this somber factor, it is almost logical that the French designer and his team try to recover this plastic waste to transform it into something positive. And since his field of expertise is fashion, this is where it all comes together.

Knit fabric (his favorite material) is reworked so that the fashion piece join this sustainability mission. For her spring-summer 2022 dresses, she even used a totally innovative new material called Seaqual. Made with recycled polyester threads, it is the result of the transformation of plastics recovered from the sea. Hand in hand with the Seaqual Initiative, Antonin Tron works to protect the oceans from pollution by imagining more sustainable alternatives to these drifts. The result is just as desirable. The proof: the mother of three children, kourtney kardashian and businesswoman Kylie Jenner, They are already fans.