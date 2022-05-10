Kim Kardashian shows off her MASSIVE color-coded shoes and purse cabinet with “$ 1 million” Birkin bags

KIM Kardashian showed off his impressive collection of designer shoes and bags that is worth a hefty price tag.

The Hulu star took her Instagram Stories to peek inside her huge walk-in closet.

Kim modeled her new SKIMS Boyfriend collection, which includes a pair of white boxers and a matching cropped top.

She burst out of the dress as she recorded her gaze in the mirror, telling her followers, “He’s so cute!”

Viewers’ eyes turned to the sumptuous range of products lined up in the background with shelves of designer footwear and Birkin bags.

The reality star appeared to own dozens of bags from the expensive brand, estimated at $ 1 million.

It’s no secret that Kim will indulge in the luxury of expensive accessories, as she also sported her 3-year-old son Psalm’s new expensive jewelry.

In a tribute to her youngest son’s birthday on Monday, the 41-year-old shared a shot of the baby wearing a giant emerald chain in her Instagram Stories.

The photo focused on Psalm’s new neck attire, which included a giant, studded letter “P” marking the baby’s unique name.

In a second shot, Kim, who shares her son with her ex-husband Kanye West, added the caption “PERIODDDDDDDD !!!!!” again, underlining the “P” in the word.

According to Ajay Anand, CEO of Rare Carat Diamond Marketplace, the price was not of concern to the founder of SKIMS as the piece would be worth $ 200,000.

The jewelry designer exclusively told The Sun that the beauty appeared to “contain over 40 carats of emeralds” of square and rectangular cuts.

“Often, jewelry designers resort to using smaller emerald sizes in the chain to keep prices down; it is clear that no expense has been spared here on a rather chunky design, ”Ajay said.

The diamond expert also emphasized the uniqueness of the accessory, adding: “What is unusual and not so exclusive about this necklace is that it appears to combine different shades of emerald.

“Usually, high-end jewelry would remain consistent with a hue and country of origin. Perhaps this is a sign that their jeweler is cutting some corners ”.

LUXURY BIRTHDAY GIFT

Kardashian’s fan Instagram account, Kardashian Social, also took her take on the expensive gift, pointing out that Kim had previously spoiled her son with expensive ties.

Along with the photo the TV star shared of Psalm wearing his sparkly gift, they posted a throwback video of Kim boasting about a huge gold chain the young man previously wore.

In an interview clip on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Kim corrected the talk show host who called her son’s sizable jewels “fake”.

“Wear this giant fake chain -” Ellen started describing the baby’s wardrobe before Kim interrupted her: “Wait, did you say fake?”

The Finding Dory star paused in disbelief as Kim giggled at her reaction.

The couple continued to debate the authenticity of the jewelry as Kim insisted that the chain “wasn’t” fake.

The 64-year-old joked: “Oh my god, it’s huge! How can he keep his head up? It looks like a fighter’s belt or something… I just thought why it was so big, it’s hilarious. “

One follower laughed at the interaction, commenting, “Kim was so offended” with a laughing emoji.

A second person gushed from the boy’s lavish gift, writing, “wow what a lucky boy but he looks good”.

NEW LOCALS?

Kim could also spoil another man in her life: her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

Rumors are circulating that the comedian has moved in with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians alum after Pete, 28, may have revealed their life situation on stage.

During his recent stand-up comeback at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, comedian SNL snapped a few photos of Kim’s ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into a joke about the rapper who would become his family’s housekeeper.

“Anyone else secretly hoping that, like, Kanye will shoot like a Doubtfire lady?” Peter began.

“One day I come home and they tell me, ‘this is the new housekeeper.’ And it’s like (in Kanye’s voice) ‘What’s going on fam?’ “

In addition to their son, Psalm, Kim and Kanye share daughters, North, eight, and Chicago, four, and a son Saint, six.

While the joke sparked big laughs, some fans wondered if the Staten Island native had secretly made a mistake by saying, “I’m coming home.”

WEST COAST MOVEMENT

On Reddit, a poster asked, “Does Pete live with Kim and the kids in Los Angeles? In a joke on the Netflix clip he mentioned “going home” to Kim.

Rescuers said they wouldn’t be surprised if that were the case.

“He wouldn’t shock me in the least for the way they behaved,” wrote one follower.

Another fan added: “I guess you spend the night with Kim now instead of staying in (a hotel)? She is bicoastal, so she makes sense ”.

And one noted Pete’s growing absence from Saturday Night Live: “I have to wonder if he’s going to make a more permanent move to California for Kim – he’s only appeared in one SNL sketch since February (one pre-recorded at that).

And even if the “Pete goes away?” rumors follow him every season, I think this could actually be the end of his run on the show. “

Kim and Pete began dating in October 2021 after the couple shared a hot kiss dressed as Aladdin and Jasmine during Kim’s debut as an SNL host.

