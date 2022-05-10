Kim Kardashian received a lock of hair from Marilyn Monroe and they claim it’s fake

Photo credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

What Kim Kardashian wore a dress worn by Marilyn Monroe at the 2022 Met Gala to sing happy birthday to John F. Kennedy in 1962 and the businesswoman had to lose 7 kilos to enter it is news that has already traveled the world. But, perhaps, you still did not know that Kim received a lock of hair from Marilyn herself Monroe by Ripley’s Believe It Or Not! (a museum dedicated to the exhibition of rare and peculiar objects) as a special gift for wearing Marilyn’s iconic dress on the red carpet of the Met Gala, and this fact is causing all kinds of drama. Mainly because a Marilyn Monroe expert has questioned the authenticity of this memory and has claimed that the lock of hair was not actually Monroe’s.

Marilyn Monroe’s historian, Scott Fortner has claimed the hair is fake via writing on Instagram, where she said: “News alert: Marilyn Monroe’s hair gifted to Kardashian by Ripley’s is fake. Who did Marilyn’s hair for the JFK gala: Robert Champion or Kenneth Battelle?

In addition, he has shared on the Marilyn Monroe Collection profile a screenshot of Kim’s video of Ripley, which featured a photo of Marilyn’s hair with the claim that it was cut by hairstylist Robert Champion before Marilyn’s iconic rendition of “Happy Birthday Mr President.”

But, as Scott wrote, “Robert Champion did not cut or style Marilyn’s hair for the JFK gala. Actually, he was the only ‘Mr. Kenneth’ (Battelle) who had the honours. Battelle is responsible for Marilyn’s famous hairstyle that night, as documented by a receipt from the Lilly Dache beauty salon.”

Yes indeed, Ripley’s hasn’t shut up before the controversy because they have released a statement to ‘People’ in which they say that “Ripley’s exhibition collection contains six different samples of Marilyn Monroe hair, all authenticated and truly Marilyn’s. The hair given to Kim was given by Marilyn Monroe to Robert Champion. This clipping was authenticated by John Reznikoff, one of the most respected and trusted experts in the field of hair collecting.”