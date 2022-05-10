Kendall Jenner’s REAL Skin Texture Revealed In Rare Raw Photos From Met Gala As Star Accused Of Secret Lip Fillers

KENDALL Jenner’s real skin texture has been revealed in raw photos from the Met Gala.

Last week, the 26-year-old model shared several glamorous snaps from the fashion event where her complexion looks flawless and poreless.

Professionally taken photos from the gala appear to show that Kendall edited those social media snaps.

While the reality star looks stunning, photos show her in much more natural light that reveals her little marks and blemishes.

Kendall and her entire family have been called out for their extreme photoshop online after photos of them surfaced at red carpet events.

Kardashian fans thought Kendall’s sister Kim and her mother Kris Jenner looked drastically different in professional photos taken at the Met.

Meanwhile, in February, Kendall was accused of getting lip fillers like her sister Kylie, 24.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum drew attention to her pout when she was photographed at the Super Bowl this year with her lips looking bigger than ever.

The photo hit Reddit, and people didn’t go easy on the supermodel.

“I personally think Kendall looked much better with her old lips,” one Redditor said.

Last month, Kendall and Kylie were accused of “going overboard with lip fillers” when they appeared together on TikTok.

The sisters made matching full pouts when they lip-synced to the Mariah Carey song Always Be My Baby in the clip.

In 2017, Kendall shut down plastic surgery speculation after fans claimed she had lip work.

Kendall said in a blog post titled Most Disturbing Rumor: “I was like, ‘This is CRAZY!’

“I didn’t even address it at the time because if I do, people are going to say, ‘Oh, so she’s defending herself, she must be guilty.'”

He added in an Instagram Live: “As a model, why would they reconstruct my face? It doesn’t even make sense.”

However, in October 2021, Kendall was seen leaving a plastic surgeon’s office wearing a full face mask.

In March, Kendall also faced speculation that she had breast surgery.

The reality star was photographed with his chest fuller than usual while on his way to visit 818 Tequila’s bar at REVOLVE Social Club in Los Angeles.

Fans said she looked like she had a very “natural” breast augmentation when she stepped out in a crop top and khaki skirt.

