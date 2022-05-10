Katy Perry to Star in Musical ‘Melody’ – Movie News

Stop everything! Katy Perry will (finally) star in a musical. This is ‘Melody’, written, directed and produced by Jeremy Zag.

Katy Perry, one of the biggest stars on the music scene, will finally star in a musical where she will make use of her vocal talent, reported dead line. Is about Melodyan animated production written, directed and produced by Jeremy Zag.

According to early reports, the story will follow Melody, a kindhearted and insecure singer who must overcome challenges from Rose Stellar, an evil and jealous queen of pop who has sworn to destroy her.. Set in New York, Melody will take audiences on an adventure of song, laughter and heroic quest.



Getty Images Katy Perry to Star in Musical ‘Melody’



Did you think it was just a tape with amazing songs? It’s not like that! It was also revealed that Melody can use seven musical notes with certain magical qualities, which will help her on her journey. One of the objectives of the film will be to offer a reflection on self-discovery and self-confidence.

“It’s very complex, but after all these years I’m glad I didn’t do it sooner because only now do I feel ready. Melody is someone who has to believe in herself, and in order to do so, she has to learn to love herself.” before considering how people look at her. The great pop stars live in golden castles, they are famous among the paparazzi, but for a girl there is passion and fear. And I’ve never seen anyone as creative as Katy, who embodies this character so well,” revealed Jeremy Zag.



Getty Images Katy Perry will voice the main character, who has magical musical notes to combat the evil Rose Stellar.



What led Katy Perry to join this project? In the same conversation, the interpreter of world hits like “Dark Horse” and “Roar”, she stated that she was her own weaknesses that led her to gain strength in the face of various personal and professional challenges and this in turn to conquer new areas.

I am a 37 year old woman who still struggles with being insecure.

“I’ve realized that everyone is insecure and if you’re not, I wonder if you have some negative characteristics because of it. I am a huge fan of the world of animation and as my daughter is two years old, I am more immersed than ever. What resonated for me with Melody and her character is the overall story that has to do with self-confidence. In laying the groundwork for my own daughter to be fearless, confident and courageous, I’ve realized that there are never enough movies with such strong themes of empowerment,” Perry told Deadline.

At the moment the shooting plans, release date or if Katy Perry will also contribute some original songs to Melody have not been revealed. The production will look for a buyer for its international distribution at the 75th Cannes Film Festival.