Katy Perry amazes as she channels Madonna in a sunken silk corset for a sizzling performance

Katy Perry seemed to be channeling her inner Madonna as she released a promotional shot for the latest episode of American Idol.

For her Mother’s Day push for American Idol, it’s clear that the Roar singer was inspired by the Material Girl star, entranced in a lavender mini dress with a corset, reminiscent of Madonna’s 90s style.

However, while the Vogue singer’s corsets tended to sport pointy cups, Katy didn’t follow suit.

Staring straight into the camera lens with a seductive gaze, one shot showed the entire outfit while another focused on the star’s bold makeup, complete with luscious lashes.

Her long black hair looked straight in a high ponytail and the singer’s corset allowed her to flaunt her various tattoos.

With sun-kissed skin, the star sported baby pink eyeshadow and diamond drop earrings.





Yesterday was the American star’s first Mother’s Day. Katy shares one-year-old daughter Daisy Dove with her boyfriend Orlando Bloom.

The couple have been engaged since 2019. The couple is said to have plans to get married in Japan in 2020, but due to the pandemic, plans have been put on hold.





It is clear that the couple are as loved as ever with Katy displaying a giant heart of flowers that had been left waiting for her after she finished the show.

Approaching the adorable gift, he heard himself say, “oh my god, you’re kidding me, Orlando Jonathan Blanchard Bloom.”

Katy, born Katheryn Elizabeth Hudson. she paid tribute to her mother in another sweet post. Shortly before American Idol aired, she wrote, “Tonight we celebrate our mothers with contestants’ dedications to their mothers.





“I am so deeply grateful for my mom, Mary, who will be with me tonight @americanidol. Grab your mother or the person you love the most and tune in tonight. “

Later, during the airing of American Idol, Katy shared shots of herself posing with fellow judges Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie.