Kardashian Fans Furious After Heartbroken Scott Disick Was Rejected From Kris Jenner’s Birthday Party In Hulu Show Clip

FANS were furious to see that Scott Disick was rejected at Kris Jenner’s birthday party in the midst of his ex Kourtney’s engagement to Travis Barker.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum has been left out of several family events since his baby mom moved on to a new relationship.

But fans have defended Scott, 38, criticizing Kris, 66, for not including him in her birthday party.

In a preview clip from this week’s episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, the mom treated the Talentless founder to lunch for her special day.

But upon arrival, the father of three reasoned, “This is not your birthday lunch.”

“We’re going to dinner,” he revealed, to which Scott replied, “Didn’t anyone tell me?”

Later, in a confessional, Kourtney’s ex asked the camera, “What am I, chopped liver?”

Kris continued, “If you and Travis are great, then…” but Scott interrupted, “We’re good. I mean, maybe he doesn’t like me.”

The scene then cut to the family matriarch’s dinner celebration, where Kourtney and Travis seemed perturbed to see Scott enter the house.

Fans flocked to the comments as they protected the reality star from being ostracized by the Kar-Jenner team.

“Don’t take Scott out of the family 😡,” one angrily warned.

“And ngl… I hope they get over Scott… the longer they go on, the more awkward it gets… blended families and co-parenting is nothing new to this family… don’t get it.” that,” he complained for a second.

A third commented, “I don’t like the way Scott is being treated.”

“It’s a little sad that Scott is left out. In fact, I feel a little sorry for him. I mean, Kourtney went on vacation with Scott and Sofia and they all hit it off. He is the father of the children and is close to the rest of the family.” family. But he now he is not included? a fourth ranted.

“They are all adults, I am sure they can be mature enough to be in the same room together and treat each other with respect. Scott has been known to be jealous of him in the past, but I think he’s trying to be a bigger person here.” and accepting the situation. Good for you Scott!!”

“I miss you Scott,” said a fifth as a finale shouted, “ALL I CARE ABOUT IS THAT THE KARDASHIAN’S-JENNERS TAKE CARE OF SCOTT DISICK!!”

Kourtney, 43, has been enjoying her new engagement to Blink-182 star Travis Barker, 46, but their relationship has presented an awkward situation for ex Scott.

The TV personality has been banned from various family events as her ex has expressed discomfort regarding her participation.

Scott also shared his frustrations with the drummer and the rest of the crew after he and Kourtney’s children weren’t invited to their engagement party.

Viewers of The Kardashians watched as the entire family celebrated after Travis Barker took a knee.

Even his children from his previous relationship with Shanna Moakler were there.

However, Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, were not invited.

Speaking with Khloe, Scott revealed that all three of their children stayed completely out of it.

He admitted: “The children were upset. They didn’t understand why they weren’t there.”

He continued, “Hopefully, they’re invited to the wedding. Am I invited to the wedding?

It seems that viewers sided with the disgruntled father.

