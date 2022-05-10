Kardashian fans accuse Kylie Jenner of paying grandson Psalm’s birthday tribute to her daughter Stormi, 4

KARDASHIAN fans are beating up Kylie Jenner for the video she posted for niece Psalm’s birthday, accusing her of being self-centered.

The grandson of Kylie Cosmetics founder is the youngest son of sister Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West.

On Monday, Kylie, 24, posted a video of Stormi and Psalm as a child.

In the sweet clip, Stormi appears to be looking for a pacifier for her younger cousin.

At one point a voice is heard asking: “Do you want a baby? Do you want a little brother? “

Stormi enthusiastically replies: “Yes”.

In her caption, Kylie wrote: “omgg this video of my baby when he was only 1 year old with psalm saying he wants a little brother.

“Wow time flies … happy birthday psalm.”

Fans appeared to take offense at the video, accusing Kylie of writing the post about her own children.

“He did this on Stormi when he is salmi bday lmfao,” wrote one Instagram user.

Another commented: “A way to do it on the Psalm”.

Someone else agreed: “It was just what I was thinking … the whole video is about Stormi and Stormi’s brother … for the birthday of the psalm ..”

Another critic commented: “Is it the psalm or your baby? Just curious “.

“You used a video of your daughter to wish Salmo a happy birthday…” commented a fifth critic.

THE AUNT’S LOVE

While Kylie is facing criticism for her Psalm tribute, fans love Kourtney Kardashian’s post.

On Monday, she shared several throwback photos with her grandson from when he was a child.

In the photo, she appeared to be holding him while she was sitting at a table outside.

Psalm, now three, is wrapped in a blue blanket and appears to be asleep.

Kourtney’s face cannot be seen in the photo, which she posted on her Instagram Story.

Its caption reads: “Happy birthday Salmeo”.

The mom of three shared a second shot, apparently taken on the same day.

In it, both the Psalm and his face are more visible.

Kourtney almost seems to be holding the baby’s hands, which are poking out of the blanket.

Kourtney went on to share yet another throwback with her grandson for her special day.

In the photo, both she and the boy appear to be on horseback.

Kourtney is wearing a blue vest and a bandana that covers her hair.

Salmo, for his part, is seen smiling in a blue vest with a long-sleeved brown top sticking out.

He has a big cowboy hat on his head and is smiling from ear to ear.

Kourtney shared a fourth photo of her in a formal dress, with Salmo peeking over her shoulder.

It appears that in the snapshot she is wearing a small buttoned shirt.

THE FEAST OF THE PSALM

The post comes just days after the Kardashians threw a superhero-themed party to celebrate the Psalm.

Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian shared the party’s Instagram Story posts.

Then, on Monday, the founder of SKIMS shared a heartwarming tribute to her son.

She posted a series of photos of him, starting with a black and white photo of them together.

The caption reads: “Happy third birthday to my sweet child psalm.

“Your smile lights up the room and your sonorous laughter and cuddles are the best ever !!!”

Her message concluded: “My baby for life !!!! I love you so much!”

Kim previously shared several snaps from the party, including photos with her other children.

In one photo, the reality star posed with North, eight, Saint, six, and Chicago, four, while holding the youngest on his hip.

Kim flexes for the camera as she displays her bleach blonde hair and over-the-top green decorations in the background.

But fans were more focused on North in the photo, as she smiled alongside her family members.

The eldest of Kim and Kanye’s children wore black jeans, a graphic emo tee, suspenders, and super straight hair as she crushed the slime with her left hand.

North looked all grown up in the photo, with her mother’s features on display.

Many commentators noted that North was similar to his mother in the image.

“The north is turning into your mini!” one commented, getting 2.6k likes to agree.

“Nord is straight Kim, she had daddy cheeks for a second, but she is Kim’s twin !!! Google pics of Kim when she was young, she looks damn like her! None of her children have ever been 100% her father! “A second agreed.

A third complimented: “The north is so beautiful”, while a fourth agreed: “the north is so beautiful wow”.

“North is so beautiful. He looks like Kim as a young man, ”wrote another.

“The north is so big,” observed a fifth as a final said, “Wow, the north looks like a teenager. She’s so pretty “.

