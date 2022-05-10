Juve close to Cristiano Ronaldo for the loss of his son

“Our thoughts and prayers are with you, with Georgina and with the whole family right now“. The Juventus tightens to Cristiano Ronaldo and, in an English post on Instagram, he expresses all his closeness to the player and his family. In the past few hours, the Portuguese announced the loss, during childbirth, of one of the twins expected by the couple.

Cristiano Ronaldo: Juve’s proximity post after the dramatic announcement of the former Juventus player

This is the message of the former Juventus player on the social network: “With deep sadness we have to announce that our little baby did not make it. It is the greatest pain any parent can experience. Only the birth of our little girl gives us the strength to live this moment with a little hope and happiness“. In the same post, written together with his partner, the thanks to the medical staff and the request for privacy:”We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their support and help. We are all devastated by this loss and kindly ask for privacy for this very difficult time. Baby, you are our angel. We will always love you. Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez“.

Not only Juve: the notes also of Manchester United and Real Madrid

The messages of closeness obviously also came from Cristiano Ronaldo’s current team, the Manchester Unitedand from its “historical”, the real Madrid. The Mancunian club wrote him: “Your pain is our pain. We send love and strength to you and your family right now“. From Spain, on the other hand:”Real Madrid, its president and its Board of Directors are deeply touched by the death of one of the children that our beloved Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner, Georgina Rodríguez, were waiting for. Real Madrid joins the pain of the whole family and wants to show them all our love and affection. “