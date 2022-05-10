Just like Johnny Depp!: the impressive transformation of a professional makeup artist that caused a furor

The art of makeup generates admiration throughout the world. There are courses, tutorials and several more ways to learn different techniques. However, there are people who have a great talent for transforming faces and becoming someone totally different. One of them is a woman who lives in Rome, and who He went viral on social media for his impressive creations.

Lucia Pittalis is a make-up artist, He is 51 years old, lives in Rome and his artistic works dazzled the users of social networks. She could be considered the woman with a thousand faces, because she can become Queen Elizabeth II, Miranda Priestly’s character, Freddy Mercury and even David Bowie. Beyond the versatility he has, he acknowledged that his favorite character from the long list of celebrities is Johnny Depp.

Lucia Piattalis became Angela Merkel, the former chancellor of Germany. (Photo: Instagram / @lucia_pittalis)

The woman began to study makeup in 2008 and after working for a while in the field, she decided it was time to change course and began with the transformations on her face. His productions toured the world and today he gives special classes through videos. Have more than 60 thousand followers on Instagram, where he shows his works of art and how he goes from being Lucia to becoming Scarface, Rambo and Keith Richards, to give a few examples.

Sheldon Cooper the character of The Big Bang Theory was another of the make-up artist’s transformations (Photo: Instagram / lucia_pittalis)

However, out of all the faces he learned to make, he recognized that his favorite is Johnny Depp’s. “I love the characters and I have a lot of fun playing them, not only with the makeup but also with the facial expressions,” she said, according to the agency. Europe Press.

On her Instagram account, the makeup artist shared how she became Jack Sparrow and in Edward Scissorhands (The young scissorhands), two iconic characters of the actor. In the last days, he became the Johnny Depp who is currently on trial with his ex-wife Amber Heard and left her followers open-mouthed, who applaud her and wait for her new creations.

The trial between the ex-partner has the whole world in suspense. Days ago, new and chilling statements were made about episodes of violence between the former couple and it is far from being known what will be the decision that the justice will take regarding the case.

The controversial trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard shocked the whole world (Photo: File)

The process is on hiatus and will resume on May 16. Despite the pause, more and more versions, speculations and comments are coming out about how the story could end. Since the beginning of the trial on April 11, social networks did not give respite. From teasing Amber Heard to fragments of the statements circulating on the Internet, in addition to the fact that no one wants to miss the details of the court battle.

It should be remembered that Depp denounced his ex-wife for defamation. As he said some time ago, it was because of the column that Heard wrote in Washington Post where -without naming it- he made reference to gender-based violence. For this he he lost contracts for important sums of money and now asks for 50 million dollars as compensation.

The actress, for her part, began a counterclaim for US$100 million. Although there is still a long way to go before the story ends and the future is uncertain, it is expected that when the statements resume, more details of the trial that paralyzes the film industry will be known.