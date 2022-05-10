Johnny Depp: rule out rumors of an alleged romance between the actor and his lawyer

Johnny Depp has been very kind to his lawyers during the defamation trial he faces with his ex-wife, Amber Heard. It has even been speculated that the actor would be dating a member of his defense, the lawyer Camille Vasquezfueling rumors of an alleged romance.

However, sources close to the lawyer confirmed to the site TMZ that the alleged sentimental relationship between the two characters is nothing more than a fiction coming out of social networks, despite what some people believe what they are seeing in the courtroom.

In fact, several users of TikTok Y Twitterhave come to the conclusion that Depp and his lawyer would have a relationship that goes beyond work, due to their interactions in court, which is televised worldwide.

The fact is that Johnny and Camille have starred in scenes of complicity, to the point that they seem to be constantly relating in a somewhat intimate way.

FIND IT FUN

However, the sources of the aforementioned media indicate that the entire legal team is focused on the defense of their client and that the professional relationship with the actor has become friendly after the oral trial sessions.

As for all the smiles and laughter that some have noticed between Johnny and Camille, insiders point out that she finds him funny and sometimes can’t help but laugh at some of his jokes or his sense of humor.

ENGAGED

More relevant still, sources indicate that Camille is happily engaged. The lawyer is dating a British citizen who works in real estate, with whom she has been in a serious relationship for several months.

They also point out that Camille doesn’t think Johnny treats her any differently than the other attorneys, as they are all trying to stay strong as this trial progresses.

