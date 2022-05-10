Johnny Depp owns a town and is selling it – People – Culture

close


close

Johnny Depp

Johnny Depp faces trial against Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp faces trial against Amber Heard.

He bought it 20 years ago and it is located in France.

It has no name, it is 27 kilometers from Saint Tropez and it is a small 19th-century town that became famous when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor decided to buy it. Now that Johnny Depp is facing his trial against Amber Heard, the place has returned to the spotlight. The actor is trying to sell it.

But it seems like a difficult task, since for years it has been on the list of places on offer in the French region of Provence, but has not received any interesting ones.

The village is located on a plot of a few hectares and has 12 houses and two swimming pools. The place also has a gym, a church and even a restaurant and It was bought by Depp in 2001 for $55 million. He acquired it when he was married to the French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis and even dedicated himself to restoring it.

You can read: Elon Musk and Amber Heard: why did they end?

After fifteen years of marriage to Paradis and after their divorce, he put it up for sale but was unable to sell it. The place is surrounded by vineyards and ancient forests. The actor is said to be asking around $34 million for the property.

CULTURE
@CultureET

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker