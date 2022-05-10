Johnny Depp owns a town and is selling it – People – Culture

It has no name, it is 27 kilometers from Saint Tropez and it is a small 19th-century town that became famous when the Pirates of the Caribbean actor decided to buy it. Now that Johnny Depp is facing his trial against Amber Heard, the place has returned to the spotlight. The actor is trying to sell it.

But it seems like a difficult task, since for years it has been on the list of places on offer in the French region of Provence, but has not received any interesting ones.

The village is located on a plot of a few hectares and has 12 houses and two swimming pools. The place also has a gym, a church and even a restaurant and It was bought by Depp in 2001 for $55 million. He acquired it when he was married to the French actress and singer Vanessa Paradis and even dedicated himself to restoring it.

After fifteen years of marriage to Paradis and after their divorce, he put it up for sale but was unable to sell it. The place is surrounded by vineyards and ancient forests. The actor is said to be asking around $34 million for the property.

