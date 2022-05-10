Johnny Depp and Amber heard: What would the person who wins his trial gain?

In case of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard It’s crazy and the whole world is watching, but this isn’t just a battle for defamation or to fix ruined reputations, there’s a lot of money involved.

The trial is taking place in Virginia, where both Johnny Depp What Amber Heard They have presented their testimonies about the alleged abuse they suffered when they were married. It all started when Heard wrote an article about it for a magazine, where he talked about the actor’s mistreatment, violence and drug abuse. Pirates of the Caribbeanwho was “canceled” following the accusations.

After the article, Depp sued the newspaper The Sun for defamation, because he was called a “wife beater” in a note they had written about his case. Depp lost that first trial, but that was not the end of it, and this is why he decided to file a new lawsuit and take his ex-wife to court.

Much has been said in that trial and Depp has earned the support of millions of fans who are convinced that he was unfairly treated and deserves to win now, the question is what exactly can he or Amber Heard stand to gain from All this?

What would happen if Johnny Depp wins his trial?

Amber Heard Samir Hussein

According to what Entertainment Weekly reports, one of the things that is involved in this trial is money (in addition to the fact that this is changing the perception of both actors).

Depp is suing Heard (who will appear in the Aquaman sequel with Jason Momoa) for $50 million dollars, this based on the 2018 article he wrote for the Washington Post where he talked about his experiences with domestic abuse.