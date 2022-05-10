Jennifer Lopez: the photo – curly and blonde – with mother and daughter

Jennifer Lopez celebrates mother’s day with the photo together with his mother Guadalupe and daughter Emme. Three generations of Latin beauties with the 52-year-old star who grew up in the Bronx in the center, in a curly bombshell version with natural make-up.

JLo gorgeous in the photo with her mom and daughter

In recent times there has been a lot of talk about the hot clause in the prenuptial contract submitted to the future husband Ben Affleckbut when Mother’s Day has arrived, JLo also reminds everyone of his great love for his family of origin and post the usual photo together with Guadalupe Rodriguez and the 14 year old Emmehad together with the super star of Latin music Marc Anthony.

In the image posted by his manicurist of the heart, Tom Bachick, the star of “Jenny from the block” (which on July 30th will hold a benefit concert in Capri) sports curly hair like her daughter and very blond like her Puerto Rican mother.

The long and super curly bob

The new look is a medium bob cut with long bangs and curly locks, one permanent modern in which the texture is disciplined but at least apparently soft and luminous. The secret? There 3D coloringwith the variegated tint in the shades ranging from caramel to very light blond.

The super curly hairstyle, however, is provisional. In fact, in her last post on her Instagram, the Latin diva shows off a very long hair style Kim Kardashian, with a brown base and lightened tips.

The radical change compared to 2021

Just a year ago in the identical photo to celebrate the Mother’s Day 2021, the hair looks of JLo and his daughter Emme were completely different. Two twin hairstyles, chastened in a very tight and ultra minimal chignon with just a few romantic locks baby hair on the temples.

Receive news and updates

on the latest

beauty trends

directly in your mail

But then the moment was very different. The protagonist of the film “The Mother” (her new Netflix movie coming in 2022) at the time she had just broken off her engagement with Alex Rodriguez. After the many, too many postponements of the wedding and after the many rumors about the great return of Ben.

iO Donna © REPRODUCTION RESERVED