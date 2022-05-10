Jennifer Lopez in concert in Capri for an evening-event: that’s when

Jennifer Lopez will be in concert in our areas and precisely on the beautiful island of Capriright in the Gulf of Naples and a short distance from our city.

The American singer will perform on July 30, 2022 in Charterhouse of San Giacomo for a Charity concert organized by LuisaViaRoma And Unicef precisely to raise funds for the United Nations organization.

Jennifer Lopez is not new to the island, in fact we remember that last year the singer was the protagonist of a romantic getaway with the famous actor Ben Affleck, his partner in life, and the two spent a few days in Capri immortalizing their visits on the Instagram profile. An event that aroused the curiosity of all the residents, of course, but also of the many fans around the world.

The charity evening for Ukraine and Jordan

The gala evening was organized by LuisaViaRoma, a company leader in the fashion industry, especially in the one dedicated to luxury e-commerce. July 30 is the sixth charity gala designed by this company that cares about raising funds for those in need.

During the evening there will also be a connection with Ukrainewhere we know there is a terrible war, through Unicef ​​and a documentary shot in Jordan thanks to the collaboration between LuisaViaRoma and Unicef.

By going to Jordan they wanted to show a completed project in favor of Syrian children and families who took refuge in the country. In this way, we can know how charitable funds are invested and what improvements are taking place in the lives of the people who receive them.

At the moment there are no other details on the evening and the concert, but we will update you as soon as some other news is communicated.

Information on the Jennifer Lopez concert

When

July 30, 2022

Where is it

Charterhouse of San Giacomo, Via Certosa 10, Capri

Cover photo source: USA Today