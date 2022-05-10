Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck look for a mansion in England

Almost two decades later, the couple reconciled. After much international media speculation, in July 2021 the also actress confirmed her relationship with Ben Affleck and, since then, her signs of affection have not stopped at any time. Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck They are about to celebrate a year since they decided to give themselves a new chance at love and resume the romance that they had lived 17 years ago, but which was broken, according to them, by media harassment.

Until now, it was thought that the couple that is speculated to be ready to commit and reach the altar would reside in Los Angeles. Let us remember that precisely that was the plan that was canceled 17 years ago when they broke up hours before the wedding. However, according to the Mail on Sunday in England, the couple would spend a good season living in London. Hence, trusted staff of Ben and JLO would be looking for a comfortable mansion on the outskirts of the British capital to live. The area that most attracts lovebirds is Richmond, not only because of the neighborhood, the privacy it offers, but also because of the proximity of the film industry. “American stars love areas like Richmond which, as well as being charming, is close to Heathrow airport but also close enough to some of the big studios like Leavesden and Shepperton,” a source told the British newspaper.

Jennifer and Ben would be in the UK all summer and he would combine his time with his girlfriend with some film commitments. Affleck was approached to star in the film about the famous Barbie and this production would begin filming soon at the Leavesden studios.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck at the altar

About the wedding that has generated so much speculation, neither Ben nor Jennifer have given clues. They are sources close to them who mention the imminent link. There are those who say that it will be a huge party with celebrities and it could be in one of the mansions in Los Angeles. Others, on the other hand, assure that if there is something they want, it is privacy and it would be a very intimate ceremony with their children and in a European destination and if this were so, the news would be given when the link has been made. In that possibility, London would be one of the probable places to celebrate the marriage.

