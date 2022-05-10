Jack Kehler, ‘The Big Lebowski’ actor, dies

american actor Jack Kehlerstar of movies like South Manhattan (Michael Cimino, 1985), I will love you until I kill you (Lawrence Kasdan, 1990), the last boy scout (Tony Scott, 1991) or Grand Canyon (Lawrence Kasdan, 1991), He passed away this Saturday at the age of 75. in Los Angeles for complications of leukemia, according to reports Entertainment Weekly.

Kehler was born in 1946 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and studied at the Actors Studio. He began his film career in 1983 as a gas station attendant in alien invaders followed by a recurring role as Sergeant Cooper on the comedy television series ash tree.

In 1991, Kehler appeared in Kathryn Bigelow’s thriller. Breaking point, with Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze; and later took on a role in Lawrence Kasdan’s crime drama Grand Canyon. Kehler had later roles in Aquatic worldstarring Kevin Costner and in numerous television series including 7th Heaven, NYPD Blue, 24 Y Crazy men. Also, he played the Dude’s Landlord in the big lebowski Joel and Ethan Coen, and a State Department official at Richard Donner’s lethal weapon 4.