It has 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and follows a contemporary decoration style – Revista Para Ti

The American actor has just bought a spectacular mansion for 18 million dollars, after having sold his previous apartment to the singer Adele.

A couple of months after selling his Beverly Hills estate to Adele for $52 million, Sylvester Stallone just bought a contemporary style mega mansion located in Hidden Hillsone of the most exclusive gated communities in the San Fernando Valley.

With over 10,000 square feet of living space and valued at $18 millionthe actor’s new house It has 4 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms and a house-type stable for horses..

The property is a perfect place to enjoy the outdoors. Photo: courtesy: Fotonoticias

The interior of the house continues a contemporary decoration style, featuring vaulted beamed ceilings, Fleetwood doors, and matte finish wide plank flooring. Fun fact is that the previous owner had it decorated by the Kardashians’ favorite interior designer, Martyn Lawrence Bullard.



The main living room. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The main living room is characterized by being super Wide and bright with a predominance of light colors and pastels. It has a sliding door that opens completely and allows a direct connection to the outside gallerywhich has comfortable armchairs with spirit chill out and lanterns with candles that create a super warm and homey atmosphere.

The paintings of different sizes covering one of the walls, the white marble fireplace, the chandeliers hanging from the ceiling and the high level decorative details, contribute to the living room having a super luxurious and comfortable appearance.

The super elegant main dining room. Photo: courtesy: Fotonoticias.

The main dining room It has a sturdy wooden table and space for eight people. The subtle details in black -present in some deco objects- provide an extra dose of elegance to the space. Three star-shaped design lamps fly over this sector and catch the eye at first sight.



The kitchen is one of the most privileged sectors of the house. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

Super spacious, bright and in all white. That’s how it is country house inspired kitchen who falls in love at first sight. It has multiple storage spaces, black stone countertops, a super island with a white marble top and stools, first class stainless steel appliances built into the walls and matte gold faucets.

One of the luxurious bedrooms in the new home of the American actor. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The four rooms of the property are super comfortable and spacious, and have their own dressing room and en-suite bathroom.

but without a doubt the master suite bathroom draws all eyes: This is a true oasis filled with marble, with two sinks, a large freestanding bathtub and an elegant steam shower. It is a luxury!

The bathroom is a true oasis, with two sinks, a free-standing bathtub, an elegant shower and details of the highest level. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The exteriors of Stallone’s new house are characterized by being full of vegetation with mature trees that provide good privacy and seclusion. It also has a ‘house type’ stable for horses.

The stable house type for guests. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

The property has multiple sectors to enjoy the outdoors and get together with friends or family.

The exteriors of the property are dreamed. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

It has a koi pond, a large swimming pool with a spa, galleries covered with vines to rest, an area with a fireplace, a super-equipped barbecue area with a dining room, a mini living room, a fireplace and a TV.

A super equipped barbecue. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.

It has a large pool with spa and areas to relax in the sun. Photo: courtesy Fotonoticias.