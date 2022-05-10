In the month of the premiere of Top Gun: Maverick, Tom Cruise confessed that “if I was going to do a sequel, Val Kilmer had to be in it”

The month of May will end with the arrival of Top Gun: Maverickthe sequel to the film that was released in 1986 and starred Tom Cruise, being one of the audiovisual proposals that consecrated his career. Now, almost 16 years after the first part, the actor will meet with his co-star, Val Kilmerwho considered that “If I was going to do another Top Gun, he had to be in it.”.

A few days after the world premiere in San Diego, where Nicole Kidman’s ex-partner arrived in a helicopter that he himself piloted and had the legend “Tom Cruise. Top Gun: Maverick” on its sides, the interpreter met again with your character, Pete “Maverick” Mitchelland with that of his peer, Nick “Goose” Bradshaw.

Already with the two actors being 65 years old, Cruise told the media Entertainment Tonight that it was not easy for Kilmer to accept. “I really tried really hard to get him to make the movie.“, he said, and even referred to one of the scenes in the film, where you can see the skill of his co-star: “The kind of talent he has, and you see that scene, it’s very special, it’s very special.”

“Tom was very convinced that If I was going to do another Top Gun, Val had to be in it.“Top Gun producer Jerry Bruckheimer told People magazine last year, admitting that Tom “really wanted” the actor by his side on the set of the film’s sequel, and that he was “the driving force ” which caused him to join the production.

“He said, ‘We have to have Val, we have to have him back. We have to have it on film.’ He is such a good actor and such a good person. We had a great time in the first one and wanted to get some of the gang back together,” the producer said of Val Kilmer.

Once the filming of Top Gun: Maverick began, Bruckheimer said that the reunion between Tom Cruise and Val Kilmer was very exciting for the entire team. “It was a very emotional experience for all of us. It took a long time to get there, but we did it.”he expressed.

The film will hit theaters in Argentina and the rest of the world on the last Thursday of the month, and hopes to position itself at the box office. The actor John Hamknown for playing Don Draper on the Mad Men series, who was also present on the red carpet for the Top Gun sequel, assured Entertainment Tonight that “this is a movie you want to see in theaters”.