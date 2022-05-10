Impressions Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2, more toys and horror

Poppy Playtime is probably one of the most successful games of the last few months. Perhaps it doesn’t make the same noise as other names, but similarly to Five Nights at Freddy’s (saga with which it shares many similarities), it has a very passionate community that makes its numbers skyrocket. After a very short first delivery that served almost as a payment demo now, in fact, it is free, we receive this second chapter in which everything takes a step forward.

poppy and the toy factory

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2 is, like its predecessor, a first-person puzzle-horror game that uses two extendable hands as the main mechanic to interact with the setting. Here we will meet new toys, such as Bunzo Bunny, PJ Pug-a-Pillar or, the main character, Mommy Longlegs, while we delve deeper into the dark and elaborate background of the adventure.

The station will serve as the central area of ​​this second chapter.

In the playable, we will find few surprises. As in the original, we will find a multitude of puzzles that consist of carrying electricity between two points using our extensible hands, with the cables that connect them to us serving as conductors. They are simple but interesting puzzles, and with enough possibilities to create a game based solely on this mechanic, but in which they do not go too deep.. The main novelty is the green hand. We lose the red one at the beginning of the adventure, but it doesn’t take long to get a green one that has the ability to store energy temporarily, and that opens the doors to new ways of posing challenges.

there is also a couple of new mechanics when moving, like being able to use your hands as hooks to cross between platforms or even climb vertically. This can’t be done where you want, but in areas marked specifically for it, but we still think it adds some variety to moving around the stages and is appreciated.

We will have to do a little puzzle to get our new hand.

more puzzles than fear

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2, perhaps in its attempt to offer a more extensive experience (although it can be finished in less than two hours easily), focuses more on puzzles than on terror. In fact, the central premise proposes us to complete three tests based on traditional games Simon says, whack-a-mole… with its touch of terror, in which, if we lose, the doll on duty will scare us. And we put it in quotes because everything is so absolutely predictable that we have experienced more tension walking through empty corridors with very well used sounds. So much so that we might even think that Poppy Playtime It is a horror game for children or young people, but it has some quite violent and bloody scenes.

Be that as it may, this second part offers a good variety of challenges, all of them quite easy, and although we are going to die from time to time, most of the time it will be because we have missed some detail. These challenges combining tests, electricity puzzles and environment puzzles work very well and make the adventure fly by. We are not going to complain about short games and without padding at a time when the industry seems to seek otherwise. That yes, we want to make it clear that it is a game with much more exploration and puzzles than scares, beyond the setting, which does manage to give a constant bad vibe.

As you can see, the game is quite visually successful.

Complying with the technical

Like the first chapter, this one is quite technically correct. It more than meets what it wants to offer, and although there is still room to improve optimization, although there are some specific hitches that we have not been able to solve, it can be played well on a current computer. That yes, it seems a game finished in a hurry. From small details to not having its own icon in the task bar, the Unreal Engine appears, not having compatibility with remote control or not even subtitles in english much less in spanishgives the feeling that a couple more weeks would have been great to polish certain aspects.

The best, as we said before, is the sound design. The game has managed to make us more tense when we go down a corridor and strange things start to sound than when we are doing a test and we are waiting for the scare. A pity that it does not offer dubbing either, so either you have a more than decent level of English, or you are not going to find out anything about what happens. Of course, we imagine that as happened with the first chapter, they will arrive soon.

Three main tests and a new escape sequence await us in this chapter.

An entertaining second chapter

Poppy Playtime: Chapter 2as happened with Five Nights at Freddy’s, is a game designed for your community; for people who enjoy learning about their universe or watching youtubers play it. For people who are a little more outside of that community, there is still an entertaining game that knows how to successfully combine puzzles and badass, and that, except for an interesting setting, does nothing outstanding. Even so, if you know what you are going for and feel like it, this second chapter offers about two hours of content depending on whether you go through everything at first or you get stuck in some puzzle, and if you are looking for quite entertaining collectibles, for what It’s not a bad option if you want to spend something scary one afternoon.

We have made these impressions on PC (Ryzen 7 3700X, GeForce RTX 2070 Super, 32 GB RAM) acquiring it on Steam.