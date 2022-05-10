“I love you all SO MUCH”: Britney Spears is supported by her fans after posting a nude “photo dump” on Instagram

Britney Spears receives praise for sharing a series of nude images, shortly after admitting that her father made her “feel ugly” as a child.

On Tuesday, May 10, the artist posted a set of three photos on Instagram, covered in strategically placed emojis.

Announcing the “photo dump” on Instagram, Spears said she took the photos before finding out she was expecting her third child, writing, “Why the hell do I look 10 years younger on vacation?”

Spears also clarified that she took the photos with a selfie stick and told her followers: “Don’t underestimate the power of doing it myself.”

The singer captioned the last photo: “I love you all SO MUCH.”

Many of her followers have sent the pop star positive messages, expressing their happiness that she felt safe enough to share the photos after being released from her guardianship in November 2021.

Her fans were also quick to respond to a contingent of followers who reacted negatively to the photos, with one person writing, “Do what you want QUEEN!”

Another added: “You look sensational. You are such a strong and empowering woman,” while one fan declared, “10 percent no matter what ****.”

Britney Spears fans support her after posting a nude photo dump (instagram)

The post came a week after Spears shared a since-deleted post detailing the negative way her father made her feel while handling all of her personal and business affairs under the controversial legal arrangement.

Spears was finally released from conservatorship in November 2021, when a judge ruled that the musician be given back control of her personal and financial independence for the first time since 2008.

“One thing guardianship did to me and one of the things that hurt me the most is that they always told me I was fat and never good enough,” she wrote. “My dad always made me feel like he had to try, try, try. He did it quite a bit.”

She continued: “He ruined the deep seed of my existence, the seed that made me feel beautiful like when I was 13, my confidence, my style, my internal dialogue and yes, even my sex life, all completely ruined. He made me feel ugly, therefore he was.”

Britney Spears with her husband Sam Asghari (instagram)

Spears recently announced her pregnancy after secretly marrying her partner, Sam Asghari.

The singer has two sons, Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

She was married to the former dancer for two years, from 2004 to 2006, and eventually filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences.

Asghari told fans this week that the couple had set a date for their wedding, but assured the public that it would be known after it had happened.