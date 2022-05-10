“I am aware of my good fortune”

michelle williams has shared the good news of her new pregnancy. The 41-year-old actress is expecting her third child and she has been full of happiness in an interview with Variety.

Williams has a daughter, Matilda16 years of their relationship with the late actor Heath Ledger, who died when she was only 2 years old.

In 2021, she welcomed her second child, the first with her husband Thomas Kayl, after a low-profile pregnancy due to the pandemic. She has now revealed her third pregnancy.

Now Michelle has been more than happy with her good news with the director of ‘Hamilton’ and ‘Fosse/Verdon’, where they met.





Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams | Getty



“Is a complete joy. As the years go by, you wonder a little what they will or will not have prepared for you. It’s exciting to find outand something you want over and over again, it is possible once again”, he admits.

“I am aware of that good luck and my family too,” adds the actress.

About him pregnancy and birth of his son Hart, he acknowledges that the pandemic has put everything in perspective.

“It was a reminder that life goes on. The world we brought a baby into was not what we thought it would be, but the baby doesn’t know that. He lives with the unfiltered joy of discovery and the happiness of a home full of of love,” says Michelle.

The actress, who plans to promote ‘Showing Up’, her new film, has acknowledged that she will take a break for the time being.

“I have nothing, I thought I could work while pregnant, but I’m too tired“, bill.

Williams also has a premiere pending ‘The Fabelmans’, Steven Spielberg’s new film where the director explores an autobiographical story, and where Michelle plays the character inspired by her mother.

