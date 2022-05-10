How Taylor Swift feels about Joe Alwyn’s sex scenes in the new Hulu series

Ads

Joe Alwyn isn’t worried about Taylor Swift watching him get hot and heavy on TV.

“I mean, he read the book and he loves the book, so he knows,” the actor told Extra while promoting his new Hulu series, “Conversations with Friends,” alongside co-star Alison Oliver.

The upcoming series – due out May 15 on Hulu – is based on the 2017 novel of the same name by author Sally Rooney.

Alwyn plays a married man named Nick, who is in a relationship with Frances, a 21-year-old college student played by Oliver.

“You do a lot of rehearsal and in-depth conversations about the intimate scenes and the kind of story we’re trying to tell,” Oliver said of filming the steamy scenes with Alwyn.

“We hope that each intimate scene is different or that there is some sort of progression in their relationship,” he added.

The upcoming series, which also stars Jemima Kirke, will be released on May 15 on Hulu.

While Alwyn, 31, has given interviews related to the new series, the notoriously secretive actor still doesn’t understand if he and Swift, 32, are engaged.

“I mean, the truth is, if the answer was yes, I wouldn’t say it, and if the answer was no, I wouldn’t say it,” Alwyn told the WSJ. Revised in April.

Fans of the couple have speculated whether the two are secretly engaged or married

Swift and Alwyn have been igniting engagement rumors for years, with some fans even speculating that the two got married secretly.

The “All Too Well” singer was spotted wearing a diamond ring on that finger in January 2020 while doing interviews for her documentary “Miss Americana”.

Swift and Alwyn have been going strong for years now, after meeting at the 2016 Met Gala

Almost a year later, Swifties began theorizing that Alwyn and Swift got married after the singer wore a wedding dress in her “Willow” music video.

The couple reportedly met at the 2016 Met Gala and began dating later that fall.

