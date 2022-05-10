How much do they cost and where to buy

Puebla vs América is coming in the Liga MX 2022 Liguilla and here we give you all the details of the tickets, price and how to buy at Ticketmaster and Boletomóvil.

America Y Puebla faces will be seen in Quarter finals of the Closing Tournament 2022. The Eagles are coming off a bye week after qualifying directly for the Liguilla, while the Strip had to eliminate Mazatlan in the playoffs to secure their place in the Liga MX Fiesta Grande.

Without a doubt, a great series is coming given the good level of both teams and that is why the fans want to know everything about the home and away game ticketswhich will take place at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium, on Wednesday, May 11 at 9:05 p.m. Central time and on Saturday, May 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Azteca Stadium.

Minutes after the Camoteros got their place in the final phase, they released the first details regarding the tickets. For this Monday, the azulcremas did the same for the duel that defines everything in the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

How much do the tickets cost for the first leg Puebla vs América for the Liguilla 2022?

Through their social networks, the Puebla team reported that some tickets can already be purchased, although they are only available for now for subscribers of the Angelopolis team. The prices range from 280 to 900 pesos Mexicans and at the moment it is unknown when the general sale begins, but it will have the same costs.

South Ramp – $280

North Ramp – $310

East Ramp – $330

West Ramp – $350

South Head – $400

North Head – $550

Plateau East – $750

West Plateau – $900

In addition, for those who decide to renew their subscription for the Opening 2022, they will have a price reduction and will be given the 50% discount for the first leg against the azulcremas at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium

How and where to buy tickets for Puebla vs América at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium?

From now on subscribers can buy their entries through the page mobile ticketwhile if you want to buy the physical ticket, this will be available Monday, May 9 at the ticket offices of the Cuauhtémoc Stadiumfrom the 10:00 a.m.center time.

Price and how to buy tickets for the return of America vs Puebla at the Azteca Stadium

For the decisive game between Americanistas and Pueblans, everything is ready for ticket sales. This will start on tuesday may 10, at 11:00 a.m., central time, online via Ticket master for azulcremas subscribers, while from 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. you can go to the box office one of the Azteca. The general sale will start on May 11 and the prices are as follows:

400, 500 and 600 – $100

300 – $250

100 header – $300

100plus – $500

100 side – $650

