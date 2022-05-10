how is the new StarzPlay series

StarzPlay is one of the latest streaming platforms that was added together with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Y hbo max with great stories that leave the audience trapped. Now, the series and movie company will launch ‘The shelter’science fiction series that will be in charge of paul fendrick (between men) and written by Julio Rojas (fish life), Francis Ortega (Lodge) Y Enrique Videla (The pack).

What will ‘El Refugio’ be about?

According to the official synopsis it indicates:

“In El Refugio, a family experiences the strangest hours of their lives when unusual phenomena begin to appear, caused by a completely unknown force of nature. But everything happens through their screens. When they go outside, nothing seems to happen, apart from what spring in the Mexican countryside holds for a group of humans.

Parents must protect their children from an invisible enemy that they don’t even know exists. What is the real? What has happened to the world they knew? Is this ranch a refuge? Is it the last refuge of humanity?

Who are part of the cast?

The series will star Alberto Guerra, Ana Claudia Talancón, Zuria Vega, Alfredo Castro, Diego Escalona, ​​Camila Valero, Isabella Arroyo, Jorge Guerrero, Gabriela Cartol, Fernanda Urrejola, Paloma Woolrich, Consuelo Carreño, Cayetano Arámburo and Gustavo Sanchez Parra.

When is the premiere of ‘El Refugio’?

The original science fiction series that will hit the platform next Thursday, June 23.

