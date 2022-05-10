HBO Max exclusively has this Tom Cruise movie for which he was nominated for an Oscar

The name of Tom Cruise He has almost always been associated with super productions that will raise millions of dollars, but his acting work is rarely highlighted, despite the fact that he has participated in films of all cinematographic genres. Proof of this is that when he was 33 years old he gave one of his best performances, which earned him an award nomination. Oscar and you can currently see this film exclusively on hbo max.

In 1996 it premiered Jerry Maguirea film that was directed, produced and written by Cameron Croweand had among its protagonists Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. Y Renée Zellweger. The budget was 50 million dollarsbut the good publicity and the work of the actors made the film collect more than $273 million during the time it was in theaters.

Film critics praised the performance of the entire cast, especially those of Cruise Y Gooding Jr.who earned a nomination for a Reward Oscar in the categories of Best Actor Y Best Actor from DistributionHowever, they failed to win the golden statuette. Similarly, the film received three other nominations for Best montage, Best screenplay Y Best film.

Jerry Maguire earned five Oscar nominations. Photo: Archive

Why is Jerry Maguire worth watching on HBO Max?

Since HBO Max entered the Mexican market has sought to compete against other streaming services, especially against Netflix, so they are constantly updating their catalog of movies and series. Proof of this is that they exclusively have Jerry Maguire.

On the other hand, specialized film sites such as Rotten Tomatoes Y metacritic they gave the film a passing rating of 84 percent and 77 out of 100, respectively.

Furthermore, in 2008 the American Film Institute revealed its “Ten Top Ten”, which corresponds to the 10 best films in 10 “classic” American film genres and after surveying more than 1,500 people from the creative community, Jerry Maguire was recognized as the tenth best film of the sports genre .

What is this movie starring Tom Cruise about?

Jerry Maguires (Tom Cruise) is one of the most competent employees of a prestigious agency dedicated to the promotion of athletes.

His life goes smoothly until he realizes that people are more important than money. That day he is fired and abandoned by his friends.

He then has no choice but to start from scratch, with a second-class footballer (Cuba Gooding Jr.) as the only client and a single mother (Renée Zellweger) as a secretary.

In the end, you will have to follow your ideals and trust your instincts to prove to yourself and others what you are capable of with dedication and honest work.

If you have your subscription HBO Maxwe recommend that you see this film, since you will not regret it, in addition to enjoying one of the best performances of Tom Cruise.

