Hailey Bieber talks about future babies with Justin Bieber in Sweet Mother’s Day Instagram post

Hailey Bieber shared a sweet tribute to her mother for Mother’s Day and the model also mentioned having children with her husband, Justin Bieber. Here’s how Bieber honored her mother and what she said about having children with her musician husband.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber | Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Roc Nation

Hailey Bieber posted a loving tribute to her mother for Mother’s Day

On May 8, Hailey Bieber shared a series of Instagram Stories honoring her mother for Mother’s Day. Bieber is the daughter of Stephen Baldwin, the youngest of the famous Baldwin brothers, and Kennya Deodato Baldwin. Kennya, a Brazilian of Italian and Portuguese descent, is a graphic designer and artist.

Bieber began by sharing three photos of herself and her mother. Her first was from the model at an early age, with her mother smiling at her as she kissed her cheek. The second showed the two most recently women, smiling with the tip of their noses touching. And the third was a black and white photo of the model and her mother in a restaurant, with Kennya hugging her daughter and smiling.

Bieber captioned each of the three slides with a word, then together they wrote “LOVE YOU MAMA”.

But the model’s homage for Mother’s Day didn’t end there. She continued in her Stories of Her by hinting at her future children with her husband, Justin Bieber.

Hailey Bieber mentioned her future children with husband Justin Bieber in her Mother’s Day post

After her Instagram stories in honor of her mother, Hailey Bieber shared another slide with a message for all moms on Mother’s Day. Her words contained a reference to her future children with Justin Bieber, which she and her husband have both discussed frequently in interviews and on social media.

“Happy Mother’s Day to all beautiful moms,” Bieber wrote. “I’m so grateful to be surrounded by so many great women that I know I’ll learn so much since it’s my turn.” He added a sparkly emoji and a white heart before concluding: “I love you beautiful mom”.

On the next slide, the model posted a black and white photo of her famous husband and mother in a hug. She captioned: “Happy Mother’s Day @pattiemallette Thank you [sic] raise my favorite human being, ”underlining the sweet tribute with a white heart emoji.

“Definitely no children this year,” Hailey Bieber said in a recent interview. Read the model’s frankest quotes about having children with Justin Bieber. -> https://t.co/BTzfD63jEc pic.twitter.com/4IALB6v7kZ – J-14 magazine (@ J14Magazine) February 2, 2022

The famous model has said she wants children with Justin Bieber, but not yet

On February 1, Hailey Bieber spoke to the Wall Street Journal about her marriage to Justin Bieber, including the couple’s chronology to have children.

Although the Biebers know they want kids soon enough, the model said she isn’t ready yet. “I think ideally in the next couple of years we would try,” she shared. “But there’s a reason they call it try, right? You don’t know how long that process will take ”.

This year, the model plans to launch her own line of skin care products called Rhode, which is her middle name. She is also accompanying her her husband on his justice tour, which is expected to continue until March 2023.

“Certainly no children this year; it would be a little hectic, I think, ”Bieber said of his busy schedule.

She talked about the pressure to have children that women face after getting married. “There’s this thing that happens to women when you get married,” Bieber explained. “Everyone always assumes that it is: first comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the child. Well, what about all the things I want to accomplish in my business? “

He added that he is still “super young” and doesn’t need to have children right away. “I think I have ingrained in my head that I wanted to have kids right away and I wanted to have super, super young kids,” the model described. “Then I turned 25 and I’m like, I’m still super, super young!”

RELATED: Hailey Bieber reveals this Justin Bieber song “makes her cry”