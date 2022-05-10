Guillermo pays personal tribute to Manchester victims

Prince William spoke of his own grief Tuesday as he paid tribute to the families of the 22 people who died when a suicide bomber attacked an Ariana Grande concert at the Manchester Arena five years ago.

William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, attended the official unveiling of a public monument in the city of Manchester, “Glade of Light”, days before the fifth anniversary of the May 22, 2017 attack. .

The prince told the families of the deceased that he knew “the pain and trauma that many feel has not gone away.”

“As someone who lives with their own pain, I also know that what matters most to the mourners is that those we have lost are not forgotten,” Guillermo said. “There is comfort in remembering. In acknowledging that, although they were taken away terribly soon, they lived.”

William was a teenager when his mother, Princess Diana, was killed in a car accident in Paris in 1997.

The memorial, near Manchester Cathedral, bears the names of those who died when Salman Abedi set off a bomb in the lobby of the Manchester Arena while young people were leaving a Grande concert with their parents.

Hundreds of people were injured. The 22 dead included six children, the youngest of whom was 8 years old.

The attacker’s younger brother, Hashem Abedi, was jailed for life in March 2020 for his part in planning the attack.