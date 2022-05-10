Goals and summary of Rayadas 2-1 Tijuana women in Liga MX Femenil 2022 | 05/09/2022

Finish the match. Striped 2-1 Tijuana Women.

Rayadas: Mónica Flores is injured and Andrea Sánchez enters.

Five minutes are added to the game.

Medical assistance enters to attend to Mónica Flores.

Rayadas: Daniela Solís leaves and Barbara Klarissa Olivieri enters.

MONICA FLOWERS! Hix entered the area alone where she delays a goal pass, but Rayadas’ defense blocks the shot and saves the tie.

SAVE SCRATCHES! Great filtered pass from Hix who looked for Hernández, but his shot goes wide.

Pause for hydration

Rayadas: Christina Burkenroad leaves and Desiree Monsiváis enters.

Yellow card for Monica Flores.

Tijuana: Muñoez leaves and Verdugo enters.

TIJUANA GOAL! Own goal scored by Valeria del Campo.

Rayadas keeps insisting! Free kick that hits the left post. Tijuana is saved.

The second half begins.

Finish the first half! Striped 2-0 Tijuana.

The referee adds two minutes to the first period.

STRIPED GOAL! Annotated by Rebeca Bernal.

Final stretch of the first half. Daniela Solís gets up to make a header that goes close to the goal.

GODINEZ! The Rayadas goalkeeper makes a timely deflection after a shot by Hix.

STRIPED GOAL! Annotated by Christina Burkenroad.

Twenty minutes into the match. Rayadas has more possession and depth.

Stripes again! Aviléz wins the back of the Tijuana defense and enters the area to hit a shot that goes near the post

Tijuana responds! Powerful shot from outside the box that brushes past Rayadas’ crossbar.

CLOSE TO THE GOAL! Free kick taken by Rayadas where Gutiérrez reacts well and keeps the ball twice.

SAVE TIJUANA! First minute of the match where a header inside the small area towards the goal, deflected the Xolos Femenil goalkeeper.

Starts the match

A. Gutierrez; A. Mejía, N. Martínez, Y. Toraya, G. Sánchez; P. Villamizar, J. de la Rosa; R. Cuéllar, S. Muñoez, D. Alvarado, A. Hix.

A. Godinez; R. Bernal, M. Flores, V. Del Campo; D. Evangelista, D. Garcia, V. Valdez; C. Burkenroad, L. Rodríguez, A. Aviléz, D. Solís.

The field is ready, the fans are present, everything is ready for the last qualified to be defined to the semifinal of this Closing 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil.

Both squads are already warming up prior to the start of this match, both squads will seek with impetus to reach the rival goal.

The Rayadas de Eva Espejo will seek to be the second two-time champions in the history of the Liga MX Femenil and the second royal team to achieve it. Likewise, in case of achieving the feat, it would be Eva Espejo’s second championship in her career as technical director.

We are a little less than an hour before the match between Rayadas and Tijuana Femenil, corresponding to the second leg quarterfinals, kicks off at the BBVA Stadium. Rayadas is in search of the bi-championship, but Tijuana wants to surprise and eliminate the leaders of the competition. Can they do it on a foreign court? Follow our coverage on VAVEL Mexico

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups Rayadas vs Tijuana Women live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the BBVA Stadium.

12 Alejandría Godínez, 4 Rebeca Bernal, 14 Alejandra Calderón, 23 Valeria del Campo, 8 Diana Evangelista, 22 Diana García, 26 Valeria Valdez, 2 Christina Burkenroad, 11 Lizette Rodríguez, 18 Aylin Aviléz, 20 Daniela Solís.

1 Alejandra Gutiérrez, 3 Nathaly Martínez, 5 Yadira Toraya, 6 Leyla Zapata, 17 Guadalupe Sánchez, 7 Paola Villamizar, 14 Joselyn de la Rosa, 18 Esmeralda Verdugo, 10 Renae Cuéllar, 11 Sanjuana Muñoz, 25 Angelina Hix.

The central referee of this Rayadas vs Tijuana Women will be Diana Stephanía Pérez; Yudilia Carolina Briones first line; Mauricio Ortega, second row; Ricardo Joseph Zárate, fourth assistant.

The match Rayadas – Women’s Tijuana It will be played at the BBVA Stadium, in Nuevo León, Mexico. The start is scheduled at 9:00 pm (CDMX).