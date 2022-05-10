Goals and summary of Rayadas 2-1 Tijuana women in Liga MX Femenil 2022 | 05/09/2022

22:58 4 hours ago

95′

Finish the match. Striped 2-1 Tijuana Women.

22:54 5 hours ago

91′ Change

Rayadas: Mónica Flores is injured and Andrea Sánchez enters.

22:53 5 hours ago

90′

Five minutes are added to the game.

22:53 5 hours ago

89′

Medical assistance enters to attend to Mónica Flores.

22:49 5 hours ago

85′ Change

Rayadas: Daniela Solís leaves and Barbara Klarissa Olivieri enters.

22:43 5 hours ago

78′ Change

22:41 5 hours ago

78′

MONICA FLOWERS! Hix entered the area alone where she delays a goal pass, but Rayadas’ defense blocks the shot and saves the tie.

22:37 5 hours ago

73′

SAVE SCRATCHES! Great filtered pass from Hix who looked for Hernández, but his shot goes wide.

22:34 5 hours ago

This was the Tijuana goal

22:33 5 hours ago

70′

Pause for hydration

22:31 5 hours ago

67′ Change

Rayadas: Christina Burkenroad leaves and Desiree Monsiváis enters.

22:30 5 hours ago

66′

Yellow card for Monica Flores.

22:28 5 hours ago

60′ Change

Tijuana: Muñoez leaves and Verdugo enters.

22:24 5 hours ago

59′ GOAL

TIJUANA GOAL! Own goal scored by Valeria del Campo.

22:15 5 hours ago

52′

Rayadas keeps insisting! Free kick that hits the left post. Tijuana is saved.

22:07 5 hours ago

46′

The second half begins.

21:51 6 hours ago

45’+2MT

Finish the first half! Striped 2-0 Tijuana.

21:48 6 hours ago

Four. Five’

The referee adds two minutes to the first period.

21:46 6 hours ago

43′ GOAL

STRIPED GOAL! Annotated by Rebeca Bernal.

21:44 6 hours ago

40′

Final stretch of the first half. Daniela Solís gets up to make a header that goes close to the goal.

21:37 6 hours ago

33′

GODINEZ! The Rayadas goalkeeper makes a timely deflection after a shot by Hix.

21:35 6 hours ago

So was the goal

21:29 6 hours ago

25′ GOAL

STRIPED GOAL! Annotated by Christina Burkenroad.

21:25 6 hours ago

twenty’

Twenty minutes into the match. Rayadas has more possession and depth.

21:16 6 hours ago

eleven’

Stripes again! Aviléz wins the back of the Tijuana defense and enters the area to hit a shot that goes near the post

21:11 6 hours ago

8′

Tijuana responds! Powerful shot from outside the box that brushes past Rayadas’ crossbar.

21:06 6 hours ago

two’

CLOSE TO THE GOAL! Free kick taken by Rayadas where Gutiérrez reacts well and keeps the ball twice.

21:05 6 hours ago

one’

SAVE TIJUANA! First minute of the match where a header inside the small area towards the goal, deflected the Xolos Femenil goalkeeper.

21:03 6 hours ago

0′

Starts the match

21:00 6 hours ago

XI Xolos

A. Gutierrez; A. Mejía, N. Martínez, Y. Toraya, G. Sánchez; P. Villamizar, J. de la Rosa; R. Cuéllar, S. Muñoez, D. Alvarado, A. Hix.

20:59 6 hours ago

XI Striped

A. Godinez; R. Bernal, M. Flores, V. Del Campo; D. Evangelista, D. Garcia, V. Valdez; C. Burkenroad, L. Rodríguez, A. Aviléz, D. Solís.

20:51 7 hours ago

All ready!

The field is ready, the fans are present, everything is ready for the last qualified to be defined to the semifinal of this Closing 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil.

20:46 7 hours ago

To the court!

Both squads are already warming up prior to the start of this match, both squads will seek with impetus to reach the rival goal.

20:41 7 hours ago

For the bi-championship!

The Rayadas de Eva Espejo will seek to be the second two-time champions in the history of the Liga MX Femenil and the second royal team to achieve it. Likewise, in case of achieving the feat, it would be Eva Espejo’s second championship in her career as technical director.

20:36 7 hours ago

Player to watch Tijuana Femenil

20:31 7 hours ago

Player to watch Rayadas Monterrey

20:26 7 hours ago

The arrival

20:21 7 hours ago

Background

20:16 7 hours ago

The stadium

20:11 7 hours ago

we start

We are a little less than an hour before the match between Rayadas and Tijuana Femenil, corresponding to the second leg quarterfinals, kicks off at the BBVA Stadium. Rayadas is in search of the bi-championship, but Tijuana wants to surprise and eliminate the leaders of the competition. Can they do it on a foreign court? Follow our coverage on VAVEL Mexico

20:06 7 hours ago

Do not take off from here to follow the Rayadas vs Tijuana Femenil live

In a few moments we will share the starting lineups Rayadas vs Tijuana Women live, in addition to the most recent information that emerges from the BBVA Stadium. Do not miss any details of the match with minute by minute and live online from VAVEL.

20:01 7 hours ago

Where and how to watch Rayadas Femenil vs Tijuana Femenil online and live

19:56 7 hours ago

Last Lineup Striped

12 Alejandría Godínez, 4 Rebeca Bernal, 14 Alejandra Calderón, 23 Valeria del Campo, 8 Diana Evangelista, 22 Diana García, 26 Valeria Valdez, 2 Christina Burkenroad, 11 Lizette Rodríguez, 18 Aylin Aviléz, 20 Daniela Solís.

19:51 8 hours ago

Tijuana Women’s Last Lineup

1 Alejandra Gutiérrez, 3 Nathaly Martínez, 5 Yadira Toraya, 6 Leyla Zapata, 17 Guadalupe Sánchez, 7 Paola Villamizar, 14 Joselyn de la Rosa, 18 Esmeralda Verdugo, 10 Renae Cuéllar, 11 Sanjuana Muñoz, 25 Angelina Hix.

19:46 8 hours ago

The referee quatrain

The central referee of this Rayadas vs Tijuana Women will be Diana Stephanía Pérez; Yudilia Carolina Briones first line; Mauricio Ortega, second row; Ricardo Joseph Zárate, fourth assistant.

19:41 8 hours ago

Tijuana Femenil: To give the surprise

19:36 8 hours ago

Stripes: Extend the advantage

19:31 8 hours ago

The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium

The match Rayadas – Women’s Tijuana It will be played at the BBVA Stadium, in Nuevo León, Mexico. The start is scheduled at 9:00 pm (CDMX).

19:26 8 hours ago

quarterfinal second leg

19:21 8 hours ago

Good afternoon to all VAVEL readers!

Welcome to the broadcast of Rayadas vs Tijuana Women live, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Femenil. The match will take place at the BBVA Stadium, at 9:00 p.m.

