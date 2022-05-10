Goals and summary of Rayadas 2-1 Tijuana women in Liga MX Femenil 2022 | 05/09/2022
95′
Finish the match. Striped 2-1 Tijuana Women.
91′ Change
Rayadas: Mónica Flores is injured and Andrea Sánchez enters.
90′
Five minutes are added to the game.
89′
Medical assistance enters to attend to Mónica Flores.
85′ Change
Rayadas: Daniela Solís leaves and Barbara Klarissa Olivieri enters.
78′ Change
78′
MONICA FLOWERS! Hix entered the area alone where she delays a goal pass, but Rayadas’ defense blocks the shot and saves the tie.
73′
SAVE SCRATCHES! Great filtered pass from Hix who looked for Hernández, but his shot goes wide.
This was the Tijuana goal
70′
Pause for hydration
67′ Change
Rayadas: Christina Burkenroad leaves and Desiree Monsiváis enters.
66′
Yellow card for Monica Flores.
60′ Change
Tijuana: Muñoez leaves and Verdugo enters.
59′ GOAL
TIJUANA GOAL! Own goal scored by Valeria del Campo.
52′
Rayadas keeps insisting! Free kick that hits the left post. Tijuana is saved.
46′
The second half begins.
45’+2MT
Finish the first half! Striped 2-0 Tijuana.
Four. Five’
The referee adds two minutes to the first period.
43′ GOAL
STRIPED GOAL! Annotated by Rebeca Bernal.
40′
Final stretch of the first half. Daniela Solís gets up to make a header that goes close to the goal.
33′
GODINEZ! The Rayadas goalkeeper makes a timely deflection after a shot by Hix.
So was the goal
25′ GOAL
STRIPED GOAL! Annotated by Christina Burkenroad.
twenty’
Twenty minutes into the match. Rayadas has more possession and depth.
eleven’
Stripes again! Aviléz wins the back of the Tijuana defense and enters the area to hit a shot that goes near the post
8′
Tijuana responds! Powerful shot from outside the box that brushes past Rayadas’ crossbar.
two’
CLOSE TO THE GOAL! Free kick taken by Rayadas where Gutiérrez reacts well and keeps the ball twice.
one’
SAVE TIJUANA! First minute of the match where a header inside the small area towards the goal, deflected the Xolos Femenil goalkeeper.
0′
Starts the match
XI Xolos
A. Gutierrez; A. Mejía, N. Martínez, Y. Toraya, G. Sánchez; P. Villamizar, J. de la Rosa; R. Cuéllar, S. Muñoez, D. Alvarado, A. Hix.
XI Striped
A. Godinez; R. Bernal, M. Flores, V. Del Campo; D. Evangelista, D. Garcia, V. Valdez; C. Burkenroad, L. Rodríguez, A. Aviléz, D. Solís.
All ready!
The field is ready, the fans are present, everything is ready for the last qualified to be defined to the semifinal of this Closing 2022 of the Liga MX Femenil.
To the court!
Both squads are already warming up prior to the start of this match, both squads will seek with impetus to reach the rival goal.
For the bi-championship!
The Rayadas de Eva Espejo will seek to be the second two-time champions in the history of the Liga MX Femenil and the second royal team to achieve it. Likewise, in case of achieving the feat, it would be Eva Espejo’s second championship in her career as technical director.
Player to watch Tijuana Femenil
Player to watch Rayadas Monterrey
The arrival
Background
The stadium
we start
We are a little less than an hour before the match between Rayadas and Tijuana Femenil, corresponding to the second leg quarterfinals, kicks off at the BBVA Stadium. Rayadas is in search of the bi-championship, but Tijuana wants to surprise and eliminate the leaders of the competition. Can they do it on a foreign court? Follow our coverage on VAVEL Mexico
Last Lineup Striped
12 Alejandría Godínez, 4 Rebeca Bernal, 14 Alejandra Calderón, 23 Valeria del Campo, 8 Diana Evangelista, 22 Diana García, 26 Valeria Valdez, 2 Christina Burkenroad, 11 Lizette Rodríguez, 18 Aylin Aviléz, 20 Daniela Solís.
Tijuana Women’s Last Lineup
1 Alejandra Gutiérrez, 3 Nathaly Martínez, 5 Yadira Toraya, 6 Leyla Zapata, 17 Guadalupe Sánchez, 7 Paola Villamizar, 14 Joselyn de la Rosa, 18 Esmeralda Verdugo, 10 Renae Cuéllar, 11 Sanjuana Muñoz, 25 Angelina Hix.
The referee quatrain
The central referee of this Rayadas vs Tijuana Women will be Diana Stephanía Pérez; Yudilia Carolina Briones first line; Mauricio Ortega, second row; Ricardo Joseph Zárate, fourth assistant.
Tijuana Femenil: To give the surprise
Stripes: Extend the advantage
The match will be played at the BBVA Stadium
The match Rayadas – Women’s Tijuana It will be played at the BBVA Stadium, in Nuevo León, Mexico. The start is scheduled at 9:00 pm (CDMX).
quarterfinal second leg
Welcome to the broadcast of Rayadas vs Tijuana Women live, corresponding to the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Femenil. The match will take place at the BBVA Stadium, at 9:00 p.m.