Get to know Hustle, the sports drama by Adam Sandler and Lebron James – Metro Ecuador

Adam Sandler He is fond of sports, to the point that several of his films have had some disciplines as their main point, such as Happy Gilmore (Golf), The Waterboy (football) and The Longest Yard (football).

And your next project Netflix It will also be sports, but it will not be a comedy, but a drama in which he will not only be the protagonist, but also a producer together with the NBA star, Lebron James.

hustle is the title of the film directed by Jeremiah Zagar and that it will be full of cameos from NBA basketball players and coaches.

Sandler will be a scout

hustle marks Sandler’s return to dramatic territory to play Stanley Sugarmanan unlucky headhunter from the Philadelphia 76ers who comes across a diamond in the rough in Spain called Bo Cruzinterpreted by the Spanish player of the Utah Jazz, Juancho Hernangomez.

Without his team’s approval, Stanley decides to help the untested player try to turn pro, hoping to revive his own career in the process.

“It’s very much a story of RockySandler told Entertainment Weekly. “And I’m not Mickey (Rocky’s trainer) in that, there will never be another Mickey, but I like being that kind of person, being able to talk to a young man and excite him.”

LeBron, the producer

Hustler premieres on Netflix on June 8.

Sandler entered the project thanks to Lebron Jameswhose company Spring Hill Company produced the documentary What’s My Name: Muhammad Alias well as Space Jam: A New Legacy.

“LeBron’s company and (producer) Joe Roth They sent me the script, and I was like, ‘Wow, that’s definitely something I could get excited about.’ I liked the feeling of that, the father-son relationship that comes out of that, and I connected with a lot of things, ”said Sandler, who will be next to him in the cast. queen latifah, a Ben Foster Already Robert Duwell.

Former NBA player and current television analyst Kenny Smith will also appear in the film, along with the likes of Anthony Edwards, Trae Young, Kyle Lowry, Jordan Clarkson, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon, Seth Curry Y Boban Marjanovic.

